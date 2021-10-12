CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 4,456 new cases, 202 additional deaths

By Joe Clark
WDTN
WDTN
 8 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, the state is reporting a total of 1,474,273 (+4,456) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 75,904 (+323) hospitalizations and 9,711 (+31) ICU admissions. A total of 6,375,977 Ohioans — 54.55% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 4,714 from the previous day.

More than 58K enter Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship lottery

The Department of Health reported 202 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 23,021. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The number of cases reported Monday are the lowest in three weeks, and the 21-day case average is now below 5,700.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses :

  • People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.
  • People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.
  • People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.
  • People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

