County Commissioners keep burn ban in place

Prior to the Florence city council meeting this evening the council will meet in executive session to discuss real property transactions with the city attorney that meeting will take place at 4pm. At 5:30 the city council will convene and will have a public hearing on an annexation and zone change request brought about by Laurel Anderson for property located at 88385 1st avenue. The city will also consider the purchase of an aquatech combination sewer cleaner used in daily operations as part of wastewater collections. The $470,000 unit purchase is part of the biennial budget for the Capital Improvement Plan. The current unit is 21 years old and has lasted 6 years past its intended life cycle. The Florence Public Works department has had several demonstrations from various manufacturers before choosing the Aquatech that has a rear mounted hose reel which according to city staff is a huge advantage in the case of noise reduction for operators and extreme heat generated by the unit’s engine. As part of future capital projects the city will also consider a grant that would assist in upgrading the Florence Municipal Airport’s work on the runway, taxiway and aprons by providing funds to move the current fueling island. The current placement can obstruct partial portions of the taxiway during refueling and can limit access to nearby hangars. The grant would provide $200,000 dollars toward the relocation with an additional $60,000 provided by the City.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO