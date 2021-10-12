CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Commissioners keep burn ban in place

By David Seeley
Poteau Daily News & Sun
 8 days ago

The LeFlore County Commissioners unanimously approved to keep the current burn ban in place during their weekly meeting Tuesday morning at the LeFlore County Court House. "We only got a tenth of an inch of rain (late Sunday night into early Monday morning)," LeFlore County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum told the board.

