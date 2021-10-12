CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Country, New Road announce new album, Ants From Up There

By Jeff Terich
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Country, New Road have announced a new album. On February 4, the UK group will release Ants From Up There via Ninja Tune. The first track they’ve shared from the album is titled “Chaos Space Marine,” and it’s available to stream below. The group’s frontman Isaac Wood says that...

