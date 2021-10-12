Upcoming: Priceline Express Deal Flight coupon: $200 off $300

New Amex Platinum Perks Announced, Walmart+ & Soul Cycle. Two weeks ago I shared some Amex Platinum rumors with you all. It was shared that American Express would be adding new “perks” to the Amex Platinum card. I like to think of these perks as coupons to the world’s most expensive coupon book. If you can maximize them it can be a great deal but I feel like most of the recent additions have missed the mark. Especially when considering the annual fee just got jacked to the stratosphere. The rumors had predicted new perks for Soul Cycle, Walmart+ and Sixt Car Rental. I had said I didn’t think they would be very useful to me and they were even less useful than I thought they would be. That and there was no addition for Sixt which I thought might be the best chance at value if it was a yearly credit etc.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO