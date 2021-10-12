Upcoming: Priceline Express Deal Flight coupon: $200 off $300

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate William Shatner's space shot aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-18 tomorrow (October 13), take $200 off Express Deal Flights of $300 or more via coupon code "BLASTOFF200". But be warned - the coupon is only valid for the first 1,000 users, and only from 9:30 am EST through 10:00 am EST. If you miss out on that, you can still take $100 off via coupon code "BLASTOFF100". (This coupon has unlimited uses, and is valid all day tomorrow, October 13.) Shop Now at Priceline.

