Cars

Nissan Skyline GT-R, VW Bus, More Star In Next Transformers Movie

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 8 days ago
The Transformers live-action film franchise may not get the love from car enthusiasts like the Fast and Furious, but the box office behemoth is working toward releasing its seventh entry. Details about the film’s plot, titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, are still under wraps. However, we do know it will be set in 1994, and now new photos from the director’s Instagram page give us our first glimpse at some of the movie’s vehicular stars.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Skyline Gt R#Transformers#Vw Bus#Instagram#Optimus#R33#Gmc#Beasts
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

