Kansas State

First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Kansas City, Kansas school

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPzVi_0cOxstbb00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit a Kansas City, Kansas, school as part of a tour of Hispanic organizations across the country.

Biden will visit El Centro Academy, a dual-language early childhood education program, on Tuesday.

Her visit is part of a series of stops she is making to hear the concerns of the Hispanic Americans during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Biden will be joined by U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas and U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Garcias Guzman for a “charla” at El Centro. Charla is Spanish for chat.

Biden last visited Kansas City in May when she stopped by a vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

