CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q3 FY 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

By Nathan Reiff
Investopedia
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) has become optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is over as its earnings rebounded in recent quarters. In its Q2 2021 results announced in mid-July, the bank bolstered profits by freeing up another $3 billion in pandemic loan-loss reserves that it originally had set aside for pandemic-related defaults. In recent months, though, the pace of JPMorgan's rebound has faced new challenges: the Delta variant of COVID-19 has slowed the rebound of the economy, and JPMorgan's costs have risen as it boosted pay to attract junior employees in a competitive hiring market.

www.investopedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investopedia

Snap Q3 FY2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Snap Inc. (SNAP) dramatically outperformed analysts' expectations in the most recent reported quarter as online traffic, earnings and revenue rose at a blazing pace. The gains were fueled largely by the economic recovery and new augmented-reality product offerings. Investors will watch to see whether Snap can maintain its momentum when...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Chase Worth?

Chase's third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ earnings and revenue expectations. Learn about its market performance and net worth before investing in Chase.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Interest Margin#Jpmorgan Chase
Investopedia

Bank of America Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

Bank of America Earnings Results Metric Beat/Miss/Match Reported Value Analysts' Prediction EPS Beat $0.85 $0.70 Revenue Beat $22.8B $21.6B Net Interest Margin Beat 1.68% 1.63%. Source: Predictions based on analysts' consensus from Visible Alpha. Bank of America (BAC) Financial Results: Analysis. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported Q3 FY 2021...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: U.S. Xpress (USX) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

USX - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
STOCKS
Investopedia

Bank of America (BAC) Q3 FY 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) has seen its earnings recover in recent quarters after they plunged in 2020 when the economy pulled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, profits were hurt by provisions for credit losses and lower net interest income. But profits are recovering this year, aided by the economic recovery and rising bond yields.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: JPMorgan Chase Kicks Off Q3 Earnings Season

If the price action in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) is any indication of how issues are going to be treated after a mixed earnings report, then buckle your seatbelts. Unusual Move: It hasn't been since February, when the issue rallied that month on a closing basis from $128.67 to $147.17, has the bank has caught a strong bid. Instead, it meandered in a trading range between $146-$167 until Sept. 20.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

What's in the Cards for BlackRock (BLK) in Q3 Earnings?

BlackRock, Inc. BLK is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 13, before the opening bell. Its revenues and earnings in the to-be-reported quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In second-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from an improvement...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

TACO - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Analysts Estimate Progressive (PGR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

PGR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investopedia

United Airlines Q3 2021 Earnings Report Recap

United Airlines' load factor came in below analyst predictions, although it reached the highest level since Q4 FY 2019. Load factor measures the percentage of an airline's seating capacity that is filled with paying passengers. The fast-spreading delta variant could slow recovery in travel demand. United Airlines Earnings Results. Metric...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

CLF - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2021 results before the opening bell on Oct 22. Benefits of higher steel prices and contributions of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA acquisitions are likely to get reflected on the company’s performance. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week

Netflix reports earnings after market close on Tuesday, followed by Tesla just 24 hours later. Q3 will likely provide important insights into both companies' growth stories. Can Netflix's subscriber growth reaccelerate after slowing recently?. As earnings season continues to unfold, this week's reports are particularly exciting. Two growth stocks reporting...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: Universal Health Services (UHS) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

UHS - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

NextEra Energy (NEE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

NEE - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 5.97% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Note. NextEra...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
teslarati.com

Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2021 earnings: What to expect

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its Q3 2021 Update Letter after markets close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Tesla seems on track to meet its goal of delivering 50% more vehicles compared to the previous year, especially since the company has been weathering the ongoing supply chain disruptions very well.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Quarterly Earnings (10-Q) Reports: Where to Find Them and What to Look for

A public company is required to file a document disclosing financial statements and business risk every quarter with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) called a 10-Q. Where can investors find the 10-Q document, and why is it important? In this Motley Fool Live segment from "Beat & Raise" recorded Oct. 5, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall, Brian Withers, and Nicholas Rossolillo talk about where the 10-Q can be located and the important information it contains.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy