JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q3 FY 2021 Earnings Report Preview: What to Look For

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (JPM) has become optimistic that the worst of the pandemic is over as its earnings rebounded in recent quarters. In its Q2 2021 results announced in mid-July, the bank bolstered profits by freeing up another $3 billion in pandemic loan-loss reserves that it originally had set aside for pandemic-related defaults. In recent months, though, the pace of JPMorgan's rebound has faced new challenges: the Delta variant of COVID-19 has slowed the rebound of the economy, and JPMorgan's costs have risen as it boosted pay to attract junior employees in a competitive hiring market.