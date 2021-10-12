CMU volleyball improves Heart record to 10-1

The No. 11 Central Methodist volleyball team continued to roll in conference play after completing another sweep over William Penn University by scores of 25-22, 25-15, and 25-10 Friday at …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
The Lady Lions find themselves in great position as the regular volleyball season winds down. With just a few contests remaining, Lockhart is 9-2 in district play following a four-game win streak, with recent decisive victories over Travis (3-0), LASA (3-1), Navarro (3-0) and Ann Richards (3-1). Their streak and record puts them in at least a tie for second place, pending results of Tuesday night’s games around the league.
Bangor volleyball earned another conference win Tuesday night with a 3-0 sweep of Royall. The Cardinals are 10-0 in the Scenic Bluffs and 15-1 overall. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WALES — The Lake Mills volleyball team went 3-1 at this weekend’s Kettle Moraine Invitational. The L-Cats knocked off New London 20-25, 25-10, 15-9, swept Pulaski 25-16, 25-12, fell to Edgerton 14-25, 14-25 and topped Randolph 25-21, 25-18. Ava Belling finished with a team-best 20 kills and Katie Borchert contributed...
The Lady Raiders lost two volleyball games and won one this past week, giving them a 4-3 win-loss record. On Sept. 28, the Lady Raiders lost a home game against Manson in three sets, 25-15, 28-26, and 25-19. "Our girls played really hard, but we got behind and just couldn't...
The Sacred Heart Knights competed in a volleyball triangular at Lyons last night. Sacred Heart defeated Chaparral in 3 sets, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, and Lyons in 3 sets as well, 20-25, 25-13, 27-25. Below are the full results, including Junior Varsity and C-team results. Varsity JV. SHHS Chaparral SHHS Lyons.
Area high schools came away with nearly a dozen trophies from the 56th annual Central Methodist University Band Day on Saturday. The Clark Middle School band marched for its first time ever …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Playing in front of a lively crowd to kick off homecoming week in Jackson, the Broncs volleyball (4-11) team didn’t let its 3-1 loss to Pinedale (10-8-3) on Thursday night put a damper on the steady progress the program has made during the season. Against the Wranglers the Broncs continued...
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) congratulates its varsity volleyball team — the D2 Ultra Bracket Champions at the Southern California Volleyball Invitational in La Jolla, going 7-0. The FSHA varsity volleyball team won Saturday’s neutral tournament match against Poway (CA) by a score of 2-0. Game Details: SoCal Invitational – Bracket Play.
• Circleville takes the 3-0 win over Amanda-Clearcreek. Set scores: 25-8, 25-8, 25-8. • Teays Valley claimed the 3-0 win over Fairfield Union with set scores of 25-23, 25-11 and 25-23. • Logan Elm defeated Liberty Union in three sets. Set scores: 25-10, 30-28, 25-23. Junior Cara Cooper reached 1,000....
MADISON TWP. – Abby Weber is known for her digs and kills. She’s not too bad at serving, either. The Madison volleyball senior captain had a sensational night Monday in all facets of the game, but it was her serving that got Madison rolling in a record-setting win against Whiteford, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12.
The No. 1 Central Methodist men's soccer team took down its second straight-ranked opponent, defeating No. 10 Baker University 4-1 Saturday night at Missouri Soccer Park in Boonville, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
MULVANE – It was a clean sweep for McPherson’s ninth-grade volleyball team on Thursday during the Mulvane quad as the Bullpups improved their record to a sparkling 23-4. MHS defeated Mulvane (25-21, 25-19), Winfield (25-10, 25-19) and Augusta (25-17, 25-14). Thoughts from Bullpup coach Kayla Davison:. “Great victories this evening...
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Westminster volleyball team defeated Saint Vincent, 3-0, in a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup at home Tuesday night. During the first set when the score was 16-16, Westminster (18-4, 10-0 PAC) scored four-straight points to take control of the set (20-16) and ignited a spark to win 25-21 (the Titans overcame a 12-6 deficit in the first frame). As the second set started, the Titans gained early momentum after going on a 7-0 run (10-2), making it hard for Saint Vincent (6-11, 3-7 PAC) to bounce back and dominated the set (25-10). In the final set, Westminster once again caught fire, this time scoring ten consecutive points when the score was 3-3, making it 13-3. To cap off the sweep, junior Kaylee Sciubba (Tarentum, PA / Deer Lakes) registered the match-deciding kill (25-19).
ASHLAND, Wisc. (WLUC) - It was a long day of volleyball as the Finlandia University volleyball team (9-10) picked up a split, Friday afternoon at Kendrigan Gymnasium. Northland (4-11) – L, 3-2 (19-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 15-7) In the first set, Finlandia raced out to a 9-3 lead and was...
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 1 Texas Volleyball cruised to a 3-0 sweep of Kansas, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18, on Sunday at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. After dropping the first two sets on Saturday, the Longhorns finished the weekend with six-straight sets won to remain unbeaten on the season. Texas hit .417 in the match and held Kansas to an .038 hitting percentage.
(KMAland) -- All three KMAland Nebraska volleyball teams stayed put in the latest Omaha World-Herald state rankings. Syracuse is No. 5 in C-1, Elmwood-Murdock is No. 9 in D-1 and Falls City Sacred Heart is still atop the D-2 rankings. View the complete rankings from the OWH linked here.
Wheeling W. VA- The Wheeling Men's soccer team will be in front of the home crowd once again this Wednesday at 7 PM. Last time out, the Cardinals dropped a close one to the University of Charleston on the road. This game against Charleston would be the first of back-to-back games against the two top teams in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) opponent. Even though it was a hard-fought game, they lost to the Golden Eagles 3-1.
It was just a few weeks back when I enthusiastically shared the good news that Whitney Randall, a senior women’s basketball student-athlete, was selected as the 2021 MIAA Women’s Winter Student-Athlete of the Year. I absolutely loved sharing her moment in the spotlight with Whitney, her parents, coach Hobson, athletic director Curtis Hammeke, and senior woman administrator Dixie Balman. I am still smiling!
An historic season for the Fayette Falcon softball team came to a halt Wednesday night as the Salisbury Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Falcons 7-5 in the first round of Class 2 District 3 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
St. Ignatius must bring out the best in St. Francis sophomore outside hitter Erin Curtis. She has recorded her two top kill numbers against the Wildcats, accumulating 23 of them in a four-set loss last month in San Francisco. Curtis had 21 kills in Wednesday's frustrating five-set loss (12-25, 25-17,...
Comments / 0