CMU volleyball improves Heart record to 10-1

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Westminster volleyball team defeated Saint Vincent, 3-0, in a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) matchup at home Tuesday night. During the first set when the score was 16-16, Westminster (18-4, 10-0 PAC) scored four-straight points to take control of the set (20-16) and ignited a spark to win 25-21 (the Titans overcame a 12-6 deficit in the first frame). As the second set started, the Titans gained early momentum after going on a 7-0 run (10-2), making it hard for Saint Vincent (6-11, 3-7 PAC) to bounce back and dominated the set (25-10). In the final set, Westminster once again caught fire, this time scoring ten consecutive points when the score was 3-3, making it 13-3. To cap off the sweep, junior Kaylee Sciubba (Tarentum, PA / Deer Lakes) registered the match-deciding kill (25-19).

7 DAYS AGO