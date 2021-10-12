CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants Snapped Two Wild Dodgers Streaks With NLDS Game 3 Win

By Josh Schrock
NBC Bay Area
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants' Game 3 NLDS win snapped two wild Dodgers streaks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. You didn't need to know the stat to know that Game 3 of the National League Division Series between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night was critical. But the Giants and Dodgers both surely were aware that in MLB postseason history, the Game 3 winner of any best-of-five series that was tied one to one has gone on to win the series 72 percent of the time.

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Evan Longoria
thinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Walk-Off Wild Card Win Sets Up NLDS Showdown with San Francisco Giants

With one swing of Chris Taylor’s bat, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 106 win season was saved. In a stressful game that took all nine innings to determine the winner, in a glorious walk-off fashion, the Dodgers advanced to the NLDS to face their division rival San Francisco Giants. It was...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Mlb Postseason#Game One#Nbc Sports Bayarea#First La#Nlcs
CBS Sports

Giants vs. Dodgers score: Logan Webb's gem propels San Francisco to NLDS Game 1 win

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants kicked off their anticipated National League Division Series on Friday night in San Francisco. These were the two best teams pretty much throughout the entire regular season, with the Giants winning the NL West with 107 wins to the Dodgers' 106. The Dodgers came in as series favorites, with many people generally believing they have the more talented team. The Giants struck first blood, however, with a 4-0 victory.
MLB
numberfire.com

Cody Bellinger batting seventh for Dodgers in Game 2 on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the starting lineup for Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Bellinger will start at first base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Ian Anderson and the Braves. Albert Pujols moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bellinger for 8.1...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB
CBS San Francisco

Giants-Dodgers Rivalry Soars To New Heights With Win-Or-Go-Home NLDS Game 5 Showdown

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s hard to believe the north-south rivalry between San Francisco and Los Angeles could grow even more intense; then comes a deciding Game 5 NLDS playoffs between the Giants and the Dodgers. Standing-room-only tickets soared over $220 on StubHub early Wednesday with the best seats at Oracle Park priced at over $3,500. It’s a fitting end to the first postseason meeting between the two heated rivals in more than 100 years. Both teams have won a 109 games this year. The winner gets a date with the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series. Game 1 will...
MLB
NBC Bay Area

Giants Look Forward to Next Shot at Dodgers After Rekindling Rivalry

SAN FRANCISCO -- There was something incredibly appropriate about the way the National League Division Series ended. Not the result, of course. The Giants didn't want to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate on their mound, and they certainly didn't want to do it as they tried to overcome the shock of the final call of the game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Giants score: Cody Bellinger hits game-winning RBI single in NLDS Game 5 vs. Giants, L.A. advances

The San Francisco Giants were one game better than the Los Angeles Dodgers just about all season, right up until Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday night. The Dodgers eliminated their historic rivals with a 2-1 win (box score), setting up an NLCS rematch with the Atlanta Braves. The Giants, meanwhile, head home after five playoff games despite having the game's best record in 2021.
MLB
Bay Area Sports Page

Gamethread: NLDS Game 3 - Giants @ Dodgers

The National League Division Series is on the move tonight as the San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 3 tonight at Dodger Stadium. The series is tied, after an impressive start on Friday was followed by a disastrous collapse on Saturday. The Giants will be hoping to get things back on track tonight to take the lead in the series once again.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy