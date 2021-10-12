Giants Snapped Two Wild Dodgers Streaks With NLDS Game 3 Win

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s hard to believe the north-south rivalry between San Francisco and Los Angeles could grow even more intense; then comes a deciding Game 5 NLDS playoffs between the Giants and the Dodgers. Standing-room-only tickets soared over $220 on StubHub early Wednesday with the best seats at Oracle Park priced at over $3,500. It’s a fitting end to the first postseason meeting between the two heated rivals in more than 100 years. Both teams have won a 109 games this year. The winner gets a date with the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series. Game 1 will...

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO