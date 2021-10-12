Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Logs season-high 25 snaps

McKinnon ran once for two yards and caught both of his targets for 13 yards Sunday against the Bills. McKinnon entered the equation a bit more Sunday after Clyde Edwards-Helaire left the contest due to a knee injury that turned out to be an MCL sprain. With CEH potentially missing multiple weeks due to the injury, McKinnon figures to slot in as the primary backup for Darrel Williams in that span. However, the Chiefs could also elect to add a running back from another club, which could dilute the backfield totes further.