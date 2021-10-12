Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 17 in win
Edwards finished Monday's preseason win over the Clippers with 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal. The second-year guard continues to shine in the preseason, and he was one of four Timberwolves starters to notch at least 15 points in the blowout victory. As the regular season nears, it's looking more and more likely that Edwards will start alongside D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt, while Malik Beasley serves as the sixth man for head coach Chris Finch.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0