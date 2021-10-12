Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 17 in win

Will the Timberwolves actually go from being one of the worst teams in the NBA to merely average? That's the goal coach Chris Finch has outlined. The offense figures to be in good shape with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Will Finch's new schemes, which involve Towns playing on the perimeter more in pick and rolls, improve the defense, or will it be more of the same on that end of the floor?

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO