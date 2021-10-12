CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 17 in win

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Edwards finished Monday's preseason win over the Clippers with 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal. The second-year guard continues to shine in the preseason, and he was one of four Timberwolves starters to notch at least 15 points in the blowout victory. As the regular season nears, it's looking more and more likely that Edwards will start alongside D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt, while Malik Beasley serves as the sixth man for head coach Chris Finch.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 takeaways from preseason win over LA Clippers

Another game, another victory, as the Minnesota Timberwolves, defeated the LA Clippers for their third win in as many games. It wasn’t always pretty, and not everything went according to plan, but the basis for what Chris Finch and the Timberwolves roster are looking to build this year is clearly in place.
NBA
zonecoverage.com

Let's Chill Out A Little Bit On Anthony Edwards

I am a big Anthony Edwards fan. I think he is an electric talent on the court and somehow manages to be even more super-charged off the court. From his presence behind a mic to his unhinged Instagram live streams, he is an endless fountain of good vibes only content for fans to enjoy.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Malik Beasley
Pioneer Press

Edwards is aggressive as Timberwolves wrap preseason with loss in Brooklyn

The Timberwolves’ hopes for a perfect preseason came crashing down Thursday in Brooklyn, as Minnesota fell 107-101 to the Nets. OK, so it wasn’t that dramatic. Yes, the Wolves played their four preseason games to win, but coach Chris Finch had all reserves on the floor late — as is to be expected at the end of any preseason contest.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Three Keys to the Timberwolves season

Will the Timberwolves actually go from being one of the worst teams in the NBA to merely average? That's the goal coach Chris Finch has outlined. The offense figures to be in good shape with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. Will Finch's new schemes, which involve Towns playing on the perimeter more in pick and rolls, improve the defense, or will it be more of the same on that end of the floor?
NBA
SLAM

REPORT: T’Wolves Exercise Third-Year Options for Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have exercised their third-year team options on guard Anthony Edward and forward Jaden McDaniels, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Both players were selected in the 2020 NBA Draft, with the highly-touted Edwards winding up as the first overall pick and McDaniels landing with...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Clippers#Fg
FiveThirtyEight

Anthony Edwards Found His Rhythm Late Last Season. Can He Help Minnesota Find The Playoffs?

In 2007, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, kicking off a decade and a half during which the team ranked last in the league in win percentage. Seven years later, the team shipped off another All-Star-turned-champion in Kevin Love. And within two years of obtaining Jimmy Butler, who helped the team end a 13-season playoff drought in 2017-18, Butler abruptly exited, marking the beginning of another regression.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Bang for Buck: Golden State Warriors may have hit the jackpot

Over the past few seasons, much has been made of the Golden State Warriors incredible payroll, including the heavy luxury tax burden placed on Joe Lacob. Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors had the highest payroll in the league, a category they’ll top again leading into this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the matter has also been less than ideal, with Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin initially suggesting Zion would be ready to start the season before recently backtracking in a big way.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Deandre Ayton News

Deandre Ayton played such a huge role in the Phoenix Suns‘ run to the NBA Finals last season, averaging 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in the postseason. And yet, there’s no guarantee that he’ll stick around with the franchise for the long haul. According to ESPN insider Adrian...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy