Range Taps Netflix Alum Oliver Riddle to Head International Content

Range Media Partners has tapped Netflix alum Oliver Riddle to head the company’s international content efforts under their newly launched international division.

As international content head, Riddle will oversee the development and production of international film and television content, with an initial focus on European productions.

Riddle joins Range from Netflix, where he oversaw strategy and operations for the international original film team; his projects included Paolo Sorrentino’s Hand of God and Peter Thorwart’s Blood Red Sky . Prior to that, Riddle worked for Netflix’s English-language original film team in Los Angeles under Scott Stuber.

“It was clear from our first conversations that they share my excitement for amplifying international stories to a global audience,” said Riddle of the Range Media team. “They’ve had tremendous success in their first year at Range, and I’m excited to build out Range Media International.”

Rich Cook, a founding partner of Range, which was established in September 2020, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Oli to Range. The globalization of content is undeniable, and we’re incredibly excited to launch Range Media International in our continued efforts to embrace voices from around the world and bring their stories to life.”

Riddle will be based in London, joining Range manager and producer Caroline Marques.