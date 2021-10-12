CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

State Dept. investigating whether Trump officials took gifts meant for foreign dignitaries

By Dareh Gregorian
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department inspector general is investigating whether Trump administration officials helped themselves to expensive Trump-branded gifts meant for foreign dignitaries, NBC News confirmed Tuesday. The Office of the Inspector General is investigating whether political appointees of then-President Donald Trump removed the taxpayer-funded presents from the State Department gift vault...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 695

D MP
8d ago

If the government really wanted to find corruption well there's plenty there in a man who attempted to install himself as dictator of the USA.

Reply(32)
176
alberto saldivar
7d ago

I I wouldn't doubt that they did take those gifts Trump surrounded himself with nothing but criminals what else can you expect from that Administration

Reply(35)
185
Ultimate One⚓
8d ago

That's how dictators treat each other. Buy bestowing gifts to each other and it shows their domineering traits and the greed they have of staying in control!

Reply(11)
106
Related
Fox News

Jon Stewart says media making 'mistake' casting Trump as 'incredible supervillain'

Comedian Jon Stewart said the media's hyperfocus on former President Trump is a mistake and that casting him as an "incredible supervillain" distracts from other threats. The former "Daily Show" host told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview airing Sunday that political pundits are "making a mistake" blaming Trump for the country's divisive discourse, arguing they should turn their focus to the threat posed by much larger institutions that have dangerously embraced "the idea that power is its own reward."
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
NBC News

U.S. envoy to Afghanistan resigns in wake of Taliban takeover

The U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, announced he is stepping down from his role less than two months after the United States' chaotic withdrawal from the country. “Tomorrow, I step down from my position as the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation,” Khalilzad said in his Monday resignation letter...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
MSNBC

DOJ official Jeffrey Clark pushed Trump's coup from inside. We need to know why.

How did so many mild-mannered, otherwise intelligent Americans become convinced that former President Donald Trump really did win the 2020 election? Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official, is in a perfect position to know. And now that he’s been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Congress has a chance to hear it straight from him.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Dept#The State Department#The New York Times#Japanese#Fox News#Nbc News
MSNBC

Trump’s 'coup 2.0': Obama lawyer warns 45 may sue National Archives in effort to withhold WH docs

As the GOP doubles down on Donald Trump’s “big lie,” the second highest-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, is falsely suggesting Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump is back fueling attacks on democracy during rallies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC legal analyst and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to break this all down as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation.Oct. 11, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Brazil
AOL Corp

Ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham: If Trump wins in 2024, 2nd term will be about 'revenge'

If former President Donald Trump runs and wins back the White House in 2024, his second term in office will be all about "revenge," his former press secretary said Monday. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Stephanie Grisham said that the former president's administration often held back in pursuing retribution against his perceived political enemies because he was seeking reelection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

'I make no apologies': Pompeo says Trump administration was protecting sensitive information

In his first public comments since a Yahoo News investigation revealed discussions within the Trump administration in 2017 about kidnapping or even killing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he makes “no apologies” for the Trump administration’s actions to protect “real national security secrets.”. “I...
POTUS
AOL Corp

Amid tributes to Colin Powell, Donald Trump disparages former secretary of state

WASHINGTON – A day after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Donald Trump disparaged the diplomat and decorated general in a statement released by his office. Powell, 84, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. Trump's statement Tuesday echoed his actions after the deaths of other prominent...
POTUS
Reuters

Explainer: What's at stake for Trump allies facing 'contempt of Congress'?

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol is pursuing contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump who is defying demands for information. Trump claims the documents and testimony the committee is...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy