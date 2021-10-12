CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Link Tank: Beast Wars: Transformers Turns 25 Ahead of its Big Screen Debut

By Lee Parham
Den of Geek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article25 years later and the Beast Wars: Transformers CGI doesn’t hold up, but it’ll get another shot on the bring screen in 2022. “With that, the computer-generated animated series Beast Wars: Transformers had begun. Premiering in late September 1996, the series was the first American venture for the Transformers franchise since the original cartoon concluded almost a decade earlier. With a new style of animation and the use of animal transformations as opposed to vehicles, Transformers fans initially met the show with skepticism. Still, before long, Beast Wars was embraced for its dynamic writing and vivid characters.”

www.denofgeek.com

wearecritix.com

A First Official Look at ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Has Surfaced!

Director Steven Caple Jr. has taken to Instagram to drop a first look at the team of Autobots and possible Decepticons. Below you will see auto bots and possible deceptions in their car forms, including Optimus in what looks like his 1980’s original design. Bumblebee has also seemingly gone through another redesign. It also doesn’t fully match the set photos that we saw back in July, which could possibly hint at him going through another change.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Debacle: Hollywood’s Battle for Older Moviegoers

Only 2 percent of moviegoers turning up to see Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel on opening weekend were 17 or younger, while just 17 percent were between the ages 18 and 24. Conversely, more than 80 percent of ticket buyers were 25 years old and up. The historical drama, set in Medieval France, limped to $4.8 million domestically behind already muted expectations, a career-worst debut for the well-respected Scott. The movie’s plight underscores Hollywood’s battle to win back customers 35 and older, who, before the pandemic, were among the most frequent moviegoers and would fuel a title such as The...
MOVIES
Collider

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Director Reveals New Autobots, Decepticons in Set Image

Director Steven Caple Jr. has released new set photos from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts that show some of the cars featured in the seventh film of the popular franchise. While the first picture shows the Autobots vehicles with their brilliant and heroic colors, in the second image we see the Decepticons with their darker and military painting.
MOVIES
Harrison Ford
Mads Mikkelsen
Wes Craven
Timothée Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet
MovieWeb

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts First Look Reveals Autobots and Terrorcons

New images from the set of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts give fans a sneak peek at both the Autobots and the Terrorcons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the upcoming movie is scheduled for release in the summer of 2022. Taking to Instagram, Caple posted two new photos from the set to announce that "the squad is out," showcasing a group of Autobots in one photo and Terrorcons in another. It's amazing to see, and you can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Director Drops First Look At Movie's Cool Vehicles

It’s been a minute since we last spent time in the cinematic Transformers world, with 2018’s Bumblebee winding the clock back to 1987 to show how the eponymous protagonist ended up on Earth. Well, come next year, the robots in disguise will be back on the big screen for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which is being directed by Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. Now Caple has shared a first look at Rise of the Beasts by highlighting the movie’s cool vehicles.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: How Monster Girl from Invincible Subverts Female Superhero Tropes

Monster Girl from Invincible is paving the way for a new generation of female superheroes that aren’t just glamorous. “In the third episode of Amazon’s adult animated superhero series Invincible — aptly titled ‘Who You Calling Ugly?’ — two members of supergroup Guardians of the Globe butt heads. Rex Splode, who has the power of electricity, mocks the team’s addition of 12-year-old Amanda.”
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Star Trek Just Made This Deep-Cut TNG Character Into a Captain

This Star Trek: Lower Decks article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 10, “First First Contact.”. In the surprisingly epic, and emotionally affecting Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Lower Decks — “First First Contact” — writer and creator Mike McMahan pulls us back to another era of Trek history and reveals what happened to a character who, in some ways, qualifies as the first The Next Generation Lower Decker, well before the actual TNG episode “Lower Decks” ever aired. At the start of “First First Contact,” Captain Freeman reveals the USS Cerritos will be going on a joint mission with the USS Archimedes commanded by her “old friend” Captain Sonya Gomez.
TV SERIES
#Beast Wars#Transformers#Toys#American#Ford
whereyat.com

Favorite Big-Screen Foods in The Big Easy

I was enamored with scratch-and-sniff stickers as a child. They took stickers to another dimension, and the ones that corresponded to my favorite TV shows or cartoon characters allowed me to really pretend like I was tasting Garfield's lasagna or smelling the Garbage Pail Kids. As an adult, I've long wished for a television program that immerses you by letting you pre-order a box so you can taste what the Top Chefs have served up or what Gordon Ramsey has criticized (okay, maybe the former and not so much the latter). It's quite ironic that I'm usually eating fast-food or my own crude basic dinner while watching a 5-star masterpiece on the Food Network.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to confirm time travel theory is true

Indiana Jones 5 set photos appear to tease a time travel theory that’s been doing the rounds.The new film, which has just been delayed by Disney, will see Harrison Ford, 79, return as the professor of archaeology for the first time since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the crystal Skull.It will be the first film in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan’s James Mangold introducing the character “to a new generation”.Details are scarce about the new film’s storyline elements, but a theory predicted that Ford’s character will discover an artefact that powers...
TRAVEL
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Casts Colin Woodell in Lead Role

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” has cast Colin Woodell in the lead role, Variety has learned. Woodell will star as a young Winston Scott, the character played in the film franchise by Ian McShane. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for...
TV & VIDEOS
Den of Geek

The Batman May Be Even Darker Than the Trailer Suggests

The Batman made waves last year when its first trailer released during the inaugural DC Fandome digital event, and all eyes are on the movie once again as Warner Bros. prepares to drop a second look at the movie. Batfans would do well to keep an eye on this Saturday’s DC Fandome 2021, which will not only feature director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson but also a second trailer for the film reboot.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Doctor Who Series 13 Cast: Meet the Guest Stars in the First Full Flux Trailer

Considering that there are certainly names left off this list so as not to spoil any surprises, and that Doctor Who: Flux will tell its serialised story over just six episodes, a good few guest stars are on their way to save/destroy/marvel at the TARDIS (delete as appropriate). Some of them can be glimpsed in the series’ first full trailer below:
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Peacemaker: All the DC Heroes and Villains in that HBO Max Trailer

John Cena’s Peacemaker was the breakout star of this summer’s The Suicide Squad, so the post-credits scene that served as a bridge between the movie and his upcoming show was an absolute delight. And now we’ve got a trailer! As part of DC’s FanDome festivities, we got our first extended look at Peacemaker, Cena’s new show, directed largely by The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, and carrying over several characters from the movie. And as usual, we dug through the trailer with a fine toothed comb to see what we could figure out.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Marvel Director Says Avengers: Infinity War Snap Was Captain America’s Fault

This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War. Last August, Candyman and Little Woods director Nia DaCosta was tapped by Marvel Studios to helm the sequel to their 2019 Brie Larson-led blockbuster Captain Marvel, becoming the youngest filmmaker to direct a Marvel film. It’s clear that the Brooklyn-born filmmaker is...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Blue Beetle Movie Concept Art Reveals DCEU Legacy Connection

We’ve known for a while that Warner Bros. is setting up a Blue Beetle movie. We’ve also known that it will be one of the films that will bypass a traditional theatrical release and go direct to HBO Max (see also: a Batgirl movie and Birds of Prey spinoff Black Canary).
MOVIES
Den of Geek

The Batman Feels Like It Picks Up Where The Dark Knight Left Off

It was supposed to be the Riddler. That’s who Warner Bros. wanted as the villain in the sequel to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, according to David Goyer. The Batman movie screenwriter—who helped Jonathan and Christopher Nolan crack the stories for all three films in The Dark Knight Trilogy, and who co-wrote the first one—admitted this way back in 2012 when he told the press that studio executives came to Nolan and said, “It’s gonna be the Riddler, and we want it to be Leonardo DiCaprio.”
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: James Wan Promises a More Mature Aquaman Sequel

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan promises the sequel will be a more mature outing for the character, but won’t lose the fun aspect that made the original the most successful DC movie of all time. “2018’s Aquaman was surprising in so many ways. Formerly a superhero punchline,...
MOVIES

