Link Tank: Beast Wars: Transformers Turns 25 Ahead of its Big Screen Debut
25 years later and the Beast Wars: Transformers CGI doesn’t hold up, but it’ll get another shot on the bring screen in 2022. “With that, the computer-generated animated series Beast Wars: Transformers had begun. Premiering in late September 1996, the series was the first American venture for the Transformers franchise since the original cartoon concluded almost a decade earlier. With a new style of animation and the use of animal transformations as opposed to vehicles, Transformers fans initially met the show with skepticism. Still, before long, Beast Wars was embraced for its dynamic writing and vivid characters.”www.denofgeek.com
Comments / 0