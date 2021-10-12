Link Tank: Beast Wars: Transformers Turns 25 Ahead of its Big Screen Debut

I was enamored with scratch-and-sniff stickers as a child. They took stickers to another dimension, and the ones that corresponded to my favorite TV shows or cartoon characters allowed me to really pretend like I was tasting Garfield's lasagna or smelling the Garbage Pail Kids. As an adult, I've long wished for a television program that immerses you by letting you pre-order a box so you can taste what the Top Chefs have served up or what Gordon Ramsey has criticized (okay, maybe the former and not so much the latter). It's quite ironic that I'm usually eating fast-food or my own crude basic dinner while watching a 5-star masterpiece on the Food Network.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO