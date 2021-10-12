CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doors Open Holyoke gives you a look inside the city’s stunning architecture

By Adam Belson
WWLP 22News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – If you’ve ever wondered what some of Holyoke’s historic buildings look like, now is your chance to find out. Doors Open Holyoke provides an opportunity to discover hidden architectural gems in the city of Holyoke, and to see behind doors that are rarely open to the public for free. The goal is to connect people to the city, using its rich cultural, historical and architectural significance. This will also bridge communities and inspire new perspectives.

