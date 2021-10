MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Lady Wildcats suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime loss to Life University Thursday night in McKenzie. Bethel dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-4 in the MSC. Life improved to 4-6 and 1-4. Bethel jumped out to a quick start scoring 53 seconds into the match. Ashari Bowen found Elvira Martin with a nice pass from the right corner. Martin took advantage finding the right corner to give Bethel a 1-0 lead. Martin scored again as she had a break away with 18:28 left in the period. Leah McDaid cut into the Bethel margin with a goal at the 12:35 mark. The teams went to the break with the Cats leading 2-1.

14 DAYS AGO