If you feel threatened, don’t be a statistic

By Patrick Berry
WWLP 22News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mass Appeal) – One in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, and, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused. With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month we wanted to address this issue with our friends from Mental Health Associates, Kristy Navarro, Clinical Supervisor with BestLife, and Sara Kendall, Vice President of Clinical Operations, both from MHA, and they are here now to talk about this important topic.

