If you feel threatened, don’t be a statistic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After three years, the person, police say is responsible for mass shooting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be in court to face the charges but for many of the victims and their families, the day couldn’t have come sooner. “I believe there’s a place in hell for him and it’s waiting,” said School Board Member Debbie Hixon. She is unapologetic when it comes to her option of Nikolas Cruz. Cruz has been charged with the deaths of 14 students and three staff members in the Parkland shooting. Hixon’s husband Chris was among them. “This an individual who’s not able to be rehabilitated, I don’t think...

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO