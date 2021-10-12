CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders Next Coach Odds: Eric Bieniemy leads pack

 8 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to go on the offensive with their replacement for Jon Gruden, who resigned Monday following the disclosure of a string of inappropriate emails.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been installed as the +600 favorite to be the Raiders’ next head coach by SportsBetting.ag. Bieniemy’s name comes as no surprise as he has been a finalist for several NFL openings over the past few years.

Gruden was hired to a 10-year contract largely for his reputation as an innovative offensive mind, and the top five candidates on SportsBetting.ag’s list are all current offensive coordinators in the NFL. Following Bieniemy are Buffalo’s Brian Daboll (+650), Carolina’s Joe Brady (+750), Dallas’ Kellen Moore (+750) and Tampa Bay’s Byron Leftwich (+900).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUwff_0cOxq9bC00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Also being offered at +900 is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who is the top candidate on the list with previous NFL head coaching experience (Jets, 2015-18).

The sportsbook also included a few more entertaining options, including analysts Howie Long (+7500), Charles Woodson (+10000) and Tony Romo (+15000) along with former Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (+50000).

Raiders Next Head Coach Odds

  • Eric Bieniemy (+600)
  • Brian Daboll (+650)
  • Joe Brady (+750)
  • Kellen Moore (+750)
  • Byron Leftwich (+900)
  • Matt Campbell (+900)
  • Todd Bowles (+900)
  • David Shaw (+1000)
  • Gus Bradley (+1000)
  • Matt Eberflus (+1000)
  • Rich Bisaccia (+1000)
  • Doug Pederson (+1200)
  • Darrell Bevell (+1800)
  • Nathaniel Hackett (+1800)
  • Jerod Mayo (+2000)
  • Rod Marinelli (+2000)
  • Tom Cable (+2000)
  • Jay Gruden (+5000)
  • Peyton Manning (+5000)
  • Urban Meyer (+5000)
  • Howie Long (+7500)
  • Charles Woodson (+10000)
  • Lane Kiffin (+10000)
  • Tony Romo (+15000)
  • Sebastian Janikowski (+50000)

Gruden served as a commentator for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” beginning in 2009 before returning to the sideline with the Raiders in 2018. It will likely be difficult for him to return to the television booth in the wake of the offensive emails revealed to have been sent over a seven-year period while with ESPN.

Jon Gruden’s Next Job Odds

  • Podcast host (-150)
  • Work for Fox News (+300)
  • NCAA TV analyst (+500)
  • NFL TV analyst (+500)
  • High school football coach (+1200)
  • Member of NCAA coaching staff (+1200)
  • Member of NFL coaching staff (+2500)
  • TV game show host (+3300)

With Gruden technically resigning, the NFL has yet to see a coach get fired this season. However, Jacksonville’s Urban Meyer is the clear favorite to be the first one to be let go following his own off-field controversy over the past few weeks.

First Coach Fired Odds

  • Urban Meyer, Jaguars (+100)
  • Matt Nagy, Bears (+250)
  • Joe Judge, Giants (+400)
  • Vic Fangio, Broncos (+900)
  • Mike Zimmer, Vikings (+1200)
  • Brian Flores, Dolphins (+1800)
  • Dan Campbell, Lions (+2500)
  • Frank Reich, Colts (+2800)
  • Ron Rivera, WFT (+2800)
  • Zac Taylor, Bengals (+3300)
  • Robert Saleh, Jets (+4000)
  • David Culley, Texans (+5000)
  • Mike Tomlin, Steelers (+5000)

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Comments / 0

Westword

How Raiders Coach Jon Gruden's Exit Could Lead to Doom for the Broncos

Colorado football fans have long understood that when bad things happen to the Raiders, it's good for your Denver Broncos. But this week's extraordinarily ugly exit of Raiders coach Jon Gruden in advance of a game against the Men in Orange this Sunday, October 17, could prove an exception to this rule — because if Denver loses the match-up, the team's entire season, which had seemed so promising mere weeks ago, could explode like national landmarks in a Roland Emmerich movie.
NFL
