No more Rekkles at G2? Roster rebuild incoming after missing Worlds

By Erinne Ong
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 8 days ago
After failing to qualify for the 2021 World Championship, G2 Esports isn’t taking the subpar performance lightly—eyeing a “very exciting” rebuild of its League of Legends (LoL) roster. Owner Carlos Rodriguez announced in a Twitter video that the organization is “looking to trade” several members of the team. In a surprise move, the benched players include recently acquired Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, who joined G2 after ending his five-year stint with Fnatic.

