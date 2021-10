Recently, New York City public schools — located in some of the most segregated school districts in the country — moved to phase out the gifted and talented program to replace it with an inclusive model known as Brilliant NYC. Under the previous program, which had room for only 2,500 students out of the 65,000 children who start kindergarten per year in NYC, students took a test at age four to determine eligibility and were put into separate classes based on ability. Under the new program, students will be offered accelerated instruction without being separated into different classrooms like before. The news was met both with praise and criticism from parents concerned that their children will not be challenged or that curricula will be “dumbed down.”

