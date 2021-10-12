How to Watch NHL Opening Night on ESPN Live Online For Free Without Cable

The 2021 NHL season started Tuesday, Oct. 12, and games will be live streamed on fuboTV. There is more high-level hockey on tap over the next nine months than ever before. Thanks to the addition of the Seattle Kraken as the NHL’s 32nd franchise and the return to a full schedule, 1,312 regular-season games are set to be played before the start of the playoffs next spring. Add 30 games in Beijing as the league’s players return to the Olympics and the road to the Stanley Cup is a marathon.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO