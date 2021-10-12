How to Watch NHL Opening Night on ESPN Live Online For Free Without Cable
After 17 years, the National Hockey League is back on ESPN with a historic doubleheader. In the first game, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will battle the Pittsburgh Penguins, while the nightcap will see the debut of the Seattle Kraken, the NHL’s 32nd team, who will take on the NHL’s 31st team, the Vegas Golden Knights. ESPN will be your home for both games. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.thestreamable.com
Comments / 0