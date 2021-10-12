Tornadoes Move Across the Area, Destroy Buildings in Greene, No Injuries

Severe weather across the region yesterday afternoon produced a handful of confirmed tornado touchdowns. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln at approximately 2:50PM, a tornado was confirmed by weather spotters near Athensville in northeastern Greene County, approximately 9 miles northeast of White Hall, moving north at 35 miles per hour. Severe damage is being reported out of Wrights Township with at least one large building being leveled in the area. We have not received any reports of injuries at this time.