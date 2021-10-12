CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IL

Tornadoes Move Across the Area, Destroy Buildings in Greene, No Injuries

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere weather across the region yesterday afternoon produced a handful of confirmed tornado touchdowns. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln at approximately 2:50PM, a tornado was confirmed by weather spotters near Athensville in northeastern Greene County, approximately 9 miles northeast of White Hall, moving north at 35 miles per hour. Severe damage is being reported out of Wrights Township with at least one large building being leveled in the area. We have not received any reports of injuries at this time.

