Wasco, CA

Supervisors OK KCFD contracts with Delano, Shafter, Wasco

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 8 days ago
The cities of Wasco, Shafter, and Delano will keep relying on the Kern County Fire Department for emergency services.

But with fire services with the county ending soon, a decision on how the fire department was going to be paid needed to be made.

Currently, it will be funded through property taxes and direct payments.

In 2018, the Kern County Board of Supervisors received a report from the Center for Public Safety Management listing several recommendations and findings and one was to charge the full cost for services.

“I am really pleased to report to your board that through that collaborative effort that we really ended up with a product that is consistent with the board action and is in the process of approval for almost all of the contract cities,” said James Zervis, Kern County Chief Operations Officer.

Wasco, Delano, and Shafter unanimously approved the new contracts in September.

The board of supervisors did the same on Tuesday.

ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

