England vs Hungary LIVE: World Cup qualifying result, final score and reaction tonight

England were back in action this evening as they welcomed Hungary to Wembley Stadium for a World Cup qualifying fixture.

Gareth Southgate would have been hoping for a straightforward night for his team, who entered the game atop Group I, but his side were forced to come from behind to draw with their visitors, while Hungary fans clashed with police soon after the opening whistle.

Many of the away supporters booed as England players took the knee at the start of the game, and police were soon forced to contain the Hungary fans, using batons before retreating. A Metropolitan Police statement later read: “Officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward. As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators.”

On the pitch, Roland Sallai scored from the penalty spot following a high foot by Luke Shaw to put Hungary ahead in the first half, but John Stones restored parity before the break by turning in a Phil Foden free-kick at the back post. The result saw England retain top spot in their qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Follow all the fallout from England vs Hungary below.

England vs Hungary result: John Stones salvages draw from underwhelming World Cup qualifier

It says much about England’s tepid display that the most assertive moment was Gareth Southgate rightly taking off a struggling Harry Kane, but it still didn’t solve anything.

They still limped to a poor 1-1 draw at home to Hungary, who will face more crowd questions after flashpoints between police and supporters, as well as an allegation of racial abuse towards a steward.

In terms of the football, this draw won’t exactly damage England’s inevitable procession to qualification for the World Cup.

It might say a lot about whether they can go and win the World Cup, as Southgate’s side still don’t look capable of reaching the attacking level of sides like France, Spain and Italy despite having an array of attacking talent that is up there with the best in the world.

Most were on show here, as Southgate went for his most proactive ever team, with only Declan Rice holding.

England 1-1 Hungary: John Stones’s equaliser earned a draw from a frustrating night against a well-drilled side

Reaction from England’s Declan Rice

Declan Rice spoke to ITV immediately following the match and touched on England’s performance and playing alongside Mason Mount and Phil Foden. He said:

You can say it is poor because we drew the game but we dominated. Silly penalty to give away but we got back into the game and could not get that killer touch. “You have to give credit to the opposition sometimes, Hungary were much better than when we played them away. I still think we did enough to win the game. “That is the first time we have played together as a three [Rice, Mount, and Foden] we know what the manager asks of us and we have to put that into practice on the pitch.”

Five things we learned as Three Lions held by Hungary in World Cup qualifying

England’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup remain in their own hands despite a disappointing draw to Hungary at Wembley.

Hungary took the lead from the penalty spot after Luke Shaw was penalised for a high foot when making a clearance in the box, but John Stones equalised when he turned in Phil Foden’s free kick before half time.

Raheem Sterling was denied by Peter Gulacsi when he tried to round the Hungary goalkeeper but Gareth Southgate’s side created few chances despite the England manager fielding an attacking line-up.

England 1-1 Hungary: Manager Gareth Southgate selected an attacking line-up but the Three Lions were frustrated by the visitors at Wembley

Hungary fans clash with police during World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley

Police fought with Hungary fans in ugly scenes at Wembley during a World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday evening as they attempted to arrest a spectator for racist abuse towards a stadium steward.

A cluster of visiting supporters mostly wearing black T-shirts clashed and forced back stewards and police at a gangway entrance in the lower tier. Police could be seen wielding batons during the skirmish. The incident occurred during first 10 minutes of the match before calming down.

The incident occurred during first 10 minutes of the match as police attempted to arrest a spectator for racist abuse towards a stadium steward

England vs Hungary: Player ratings as Harry Kane struggles and John Stones shines

England were held to a draw by Hungary on an underwhelming night at Wembley.

Roland Sallai kept his cool to convert an early penalty after Luke Shaw had been adjudged to have committed a foul when making a clearance with a high boot. John Stones equalised soon after at a set-piece, but despite England’s pressure in the second half they could not find a way through a well-organised Hungarian side.

The result leaves England top of the table with two games remaining, but now only three points clear of their nearest rivals Poland.

England 1-1 Hungary: John Stones’ equaliser earnt a draw from a frustrating night against a well-drilled side

Kane’s scoring streak ends

Harry Kane has failed to score for England in a qualifying match for a major international tournament for the first time since September 2017 vs Slovakia, having found the back of the net in 15 consecutive such matches prior to today.

England held to draw at Wembley

That is the first time England have failed to win a tournament qualifier at Wembley (not including Nations League games) since the 1-1 draw with Ukraine here on 11th September 2012.

Full-time: England 1 - 1 Hungary

90+5 mins: It’s over. Hungary earn themselves a draw at Wembley. It’s the second time England have dropped points during these World Cup qualifiers.

Gareth Southgate took some risks with his starting XI playing Rice as the pivot with Foden and Mount as attacking mids. It was worth a shot to get England’s best players on the field but the Three Lions didn’t quite gel and chances were few and far between.

Hungary get a little lucky with the penalty decision but England never kicked on after Stones’s equaliser. Lots for Southgate to think about.

England 1 - 1 Hungary

90+3 mins: England swing a corner into the middle of the box but Hungary win the initial ball. It drops to Foden whose shot is deflected wide towards Watkins. His first touch in the game is a shot at goal but he slips at the vital moment and softly sends his effort into the hands of Gulacsi.

Michael Jones12 October 2021 21:38

England 1 - 1 Hungary

90+2 mins: Tammy Abraham is taken off by Gareth Southgate as by the looks of things he’s taken a knock. He limps off the pitch and is replaced with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.