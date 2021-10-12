CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New York to test readiness for biological attack by deploying ‘safe gas’ in subways and parks

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTJGJ_0cOxnbr800

New York City’s emergency plans for an attack by biological or chemical weapons will be tested later this month as part of a federal government study.

The Department of Homeland Security will work in conjunction with a team of researchers and city agencies, including the Metropolitan Transit Authority, on a project that will see “safe gas” released at key points around the five boroughs.

Some 120 locations will be tested, including parks and below-ground subway stations, over five separate days between 18 and 29 October.

The project includes the release of “low concentrations of safe particle and gas tracer materials” as part of two programs, the Urban Threat Dispersion (UTD) program and the Chemical and Bio-defense Testbed (CBT) program, according to the DHS.

The aim is to simulate "the aerosol release of a biological agent in a densely populated urban environment”.

Researchers will collect air samples and materials that settle on the ground and other surfaces after the dispersal of the gas.

“The results from these tests will be used to learn more about the relationship between airflow in street level and underground environments,” the MTA said.

Results will be used to inform how emergency management officials can plan responses to possible terrorist activity.

Commuters and other New Yorkers are advised that they may see personnel outside and in subways being escorted by New York City Police officers while they perform the airflow tests.

A full list of locations is not available, but a Homeland Security document lists Times Square, Grand Central, Penn Station, Union Square, and the World Trade Center transit hub as sites for tests, with testing both indoors and outdoors.

This is not the first time the city has undertaken a drill of this nature. The last time was in 2016, and similar exercises have been held in other major cities, including Washington, DC, and Boston.

Comments / 0

Related
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
NEWS10 ABC

New York employers can’t drug test most employees for weed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor has released new guidance regarding legalized recreational marijuana use and the workplace. According to that new guidance, employers must cite “articulable symptoms of impairment” in almost any effort to take action against an employee due to marijuana use. That means an employer must provide […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Washington Dc#Utd#Chemical#Testbed#Cbt#Dhs#New Yorkers#Penn Station#The World Trade Center
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas to deploy cameras at city park in test run

In the Southridge neighborhood, where the hulking STRAT tower nearby is usually the subject of photographs, cameras will soon be pointed elsewhere. Five wireless cameras will be mounted on light poles at Baker Park, providing law enforcement and other city staff with remote intelligence. The year-long pilot program will allow...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Where Does New York State Rank For Shark Attacks?

Will you be attacked by a shark today? It's not something you necessarily think of everyday, In fact, the chances are very small. According to the International Shark Attack File, your odds of being killed by a shark are fatal is 1 in 3,748,067. You have a better chance of being in a motor vehicle accident or even being struck by lightning. But how often does it happen here in New York?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
International Business Times

Woman Attacks Deaf Man With Hot Water, Stabs Him In New York

New York police are looking for a woman who has been accused of throwing boiling water in a deaf man’s face and then stabbing him in an unprovoked attack. The incident occurred on Sept. 2 near Humboldt Street, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, police said Thursday. The 41-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when an unknown woman approached him around 6 p.m. and tried to talk to him, CBS New York reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheBriefly

The "Meet the New Subway Map" Edition

Partly cloudy throughout the day. Today’s edition is a little different. I’m putting the featured pet first. Thumbelina is a healthy, loving, mischievous husky mix who happens to have two front leg deformities that do not deter her at all. She loves to play, is great with other dogs, is house trained, crate trained, and she even talks like a husky. She also has a wheelchair which helps her get around more easily. She’s up for adoption at Hearts and Bones and is currently being fostered in Prospect Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Bitcoin is testing New York’s climate policies

ITHACA, N.Y.—A pending decision to renew the air permits of Greenidge Generation LLC, a natural gas-fired power plant doubling as a bitcoin mining facility, will stand as a precedent setting case for how New York’s flagship climate policy, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), is interpreted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
YATES COUNTY, NY
cbslocal.com

Report: Crime On New York City Subways Increased In September

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crime on city subways increased dramatically last month, driven by assaults and thefts targeting straphangers. A subway rider told CBS2’s Marcia Kramer on Monday she never leaves home without a canister of mace in her pocketbook. “I know how to take care of myself as a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

295K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy