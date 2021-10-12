CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

B-24 Liberator bombardier killed in WWII accounted for

By DPAA.mil
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSzQn_0cOxnWON00
U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Alan E. Petersen Photo credit DPAA

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Alan E. Petersen, 23, of Brownton, Minnesota, killed during World War II, was accounted for July 9, 2021.

In the summer of 1943, Petersen was assigned to the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, the B-24 Liberator aircraft on which Petersen was serving as a bombardier crashed as a result of enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE, the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, north of Bucharest, Romania.

His remains were not identified following the war. The remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

Following the war, the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC), the organization that searched for and recovered fallen American personnel, disinterred all American remains from the Bolovan Cemetery for identification. The AGRC was unable to identify more than 80 unknowns from Bolovan Cemetery, and those remains were permanently interred at Ardennes American Cemetery and Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery, both in Belgium.

In 2017, DPAA began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted for airmen from Operation TIDAL WAVE losses. These remains were sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

To identify Petersen’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Petersen’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Florence American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Impruneta, Italy, along with others still missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Petersen will be buried Oct. 30, 2021, in Glencoe, Minnesota.

Comments / 7

Related
fox9.com

Remains of Minnesota airman killed in during WWII identified

(FOX 9) - The remains of a Minnesota airman who was killed while on a bombing run in Romania in 1943 have been identified. U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Alan E. Peterson, of Brownton, Minnesota, was killed in the summer of 1943 when the B-24 where was serving as a bombardier was shot down by enemy anti-aircraft fire.
MINNESOTA STATE
Connecting Vets

Army 1st Lt. Mazzulla accounted for from Korean War

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army 1st Lt. Anthony R. Mazzulla, 26, of the Bronx, New York, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for May 28, 2020. In late 1950, Mazzulla was a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division....
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
KRQE News 13

Wichita Falls airman killed during World War II accounted for

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — An airman from Wichita Falls who was killed during World War II has now been accounted for after his remains were identified. Balloon Fiesta: PHOTOS: Perfect conditions for flying on Day 7 of the Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque: Albuquerque students discover rodent not yet recorded in Bernalillo...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Connecting Vets

Army infantryman accounted for from World War II

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army Staff Sgt. William R. Linder, 30, of Piedmont, South Carolina, killed during World War II, was accounted for Sept. 23, 2021. In late 1944, Linder was assigned to Company E, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit was part...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Base#Bombardier#U S Air#B 24 Liberator#Mia Accounting Agency#Dpaa#U S Army Air Forces#Bombardment Group#Operation Tidal Wave#The Dpaa Laboratory
US News and World Report

Mississippi WWII Veteran Awarded Medal of a Liberated France

COLLINS, Miss. (AP) — One memory Henry “Howard” Bennett has held on to for over 70 years is when his B-24 bomber flew low over Omaha Beach during the invasion of Normandy. He’ll never forget how the waters were red with the blood of his fellow servicemen. On Oct. 7,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
World War II
thedrive

AH-1 Cobra Helicopter Gunships Turned Firefighters Have Flown Their Last Mission

The aging rotorcraft filled a unique firefighting niche but maintaining them eventually became too troublesome. An iconic aircraft has been stood down from its duty in support of aerial firefighting operations, with the retirement of the adapted AH-1 Cobra helicopter gunships operated for almost two decades by the U.S. Forest Service. The red-and-white painted AH-1s had been used as firewatch aircraft, using a variety of sensors to monitor the progress of wildfires and report their progress to firefighters on the ground, as well as to help coordinate operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times of San Diego

Almost 300 Marines Return to Camp Pendleton After Trying and Tragic Afghanistan Mission

U.S. Marines who had been deployed to Afghanistan reached their home base, Camp Pendleton, on Sunday, after the August combat deaths of nine others from their battalion. Marines from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines Regiment were on duty outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26 when a suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

The YOUNGEST Soviet pilot in WWII

By the time he had turned 16, Arkady Kamanin was already an experienced combat pilot, awarded with several high military honors. One would have thought that a great career in aviation awaited him, however, it was not to be. Tens of thousands of children took part in the most brutal...
MILITARY
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
964
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy