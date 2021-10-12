CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: Archie Yates Terrorizes Ellie Kemper & Rob Delaney in First Look (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish TV Insider
FOX 28 Spokane
 8 days ago

Home Alone is getting an update at Disney+ with the all-new movie Home Sweet Home Alone starring Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates. The young actor plays Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who is left home alone by his family who accidentally leaves him behind while they spend the holidays in Japan. The reimagined story arriving November 12 (Disney+ Day) is being teased in the first trailer, below, featuring an all-star lineup including Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney who feature as the movie’s baddies.

Popculture

'Home Sweet Home Alone': 'Home Alone' Revival Trailer Revealed

The first Home Sweet Home Alone trailer has arrived, and the Home Alone revival movie looks to be a lot of fun for the whole family! In the film, Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit, Wolfboy and the Everything Factory) plays Max Mercer, "a 10-year-old boy who is grounded and left home alone for the holidays when his family goes on a trip to Japan." However, "he must work to defend his home from a married couple (played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) who [arrive] there to steal a priceless heirloom."
MOVIES
illinoisnewsnow.com

Disney+ releases first trailer to ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’

Home Sweet Home Alone, the Disney+ holiday reboot of the Home Alone films, now has a trailer. Bespectacled Jojo Rabbit scene-stealer Archie Yates takes Macaulay Culkin‘s place as the kid left by himself when his family goes overseas — but in young Max Mercer’s case, he must defend his home against a husband and wife burglar team.
MOVIES
Collider

'Home Sweet Home Alone' Trailer Reveals Holiday Hijinks and a McCallister Family Easter Egg

The upcoming reimagining of the beloved 1990 film Home Alone titled Home Sweet Home Alone has got an official trailer and its first images. Directed by Dan Mazer, the film also tells the story of a family that, in the chaos of getting everything packed and ready to go on holiday, ends up leaving their son behind at home. Home Sweet Home Alone will be premiering exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, November 12.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Gives us a Look at a Remake We Probably Don't Need

Since the wildly popular original Home Alone hit theaters in 1990, we’ve gotten a ton of sequels and spin-offs. There’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, and, my personal favorite, Home Alone with the Google Assistant. And apparently, we needed just one more spin-off, because now a new installment is barreling toward release, and there’s nothing we can do to stop it.
MOVIES
cgmagonline.com

Home Alone Film, Home Sweet Home Alone, Is Coming in Time For Christmas

Disney+ adds a new Home Alone-based movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, to its holiday streaming lineup. The most wonderful time of the year is slowly approaching and what better gift than to give us a new iteration of a Christmas classic. The fifth movie of the series will be called Home Sweet Home Alone. It’s already planned to debut on November 12, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. This also marks the celebration of Disney+ Day, which applauds the current work of Disney and future projects.
MOVIES
metaflix.com

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ Trailer Gives Us ’90s Nostalgia

Disney Plus just uploaded the official trailer for their “Home Alone” reboot “Home Sweet Home Alone.” We already know all the shenanigans that are about to ensue, as Max gets abandoned by his family on their Christmas Vacation. Something’s slightly different about this version, maybe just because it’s Disney, Max...
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Does Home Sweet Home Alone Follow the Original Canon?

Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest entry in the long-running Christmas comedy family film franchise, has made its impending Disney+ arrival known with a debut trailer. Similar to the many sequels that preceded it, the new movie apparently adheres to the same structural beats set from 1990’s original Home Alone. However, besides distinguishing itself with a recent break out star in Jo Jo Rabbit’s Archie Yates, the film is seemingly grounded in the canon of the original, as evidenced by the return of Devin Ratray’s Buzz.
MOVIES
Vulture

Home Sweet Home Alone Won’t Leave Home Alone Well Enough Alone

Remember the cute sidekick from Jojo Rabbit? He can stay home alone now. Feel old yet? Disney+ just dropped the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the first new entry into the beloved Home Alone franchise since a TV movie called Home Alone: The Holiday Heist aired on ABC Family back in 2012. The trailer makes it seem less like a sequel and more like an extremely faithful beat-for-beat rehash of John Hughes’s original for a new era that only knows the Culkins as sexy adults.
MOVIES
mouseinfo.com

WATCH: First look at HOME SWEET HOME ALONE is here, invading Nov. 12 on #DisneyPlus

HOME SWEET HOME ALONE is coming to Disney+ this holiday season and it brings with it a polarizing tale that feels eerily reminiscent of the original yet distinctly different. The reimagining of the beloved holiday film franchise hopes to unleash comedic mayhem this holiday season with a Disney+ debut on November 12, 2021.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Home Alone Fans Celebrate Macaulay Culkin After Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Debuts

Home Alone fans have Macaulay Culkin trending after the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone dropped today. Disney and 20th Century Studios are basically rebooting the family film. Disney+ bills the new movie as a reimagining, but a lot of the millennial fans of the originals just want the old actor back. Culkin has played along with a lot of the fan fervor since this movie was announced. He urged the people out there to give the new one a chance. November 12 will see Home Sweet Home Alone release on Disney+. Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell are all on board for this new installment of the franchise. Check out what the fans are saying down below:
MOVIES
Tyla

Home Sweet Home Alone: New Reboot Brings Back Buzz McCallister

Everyone's talking about the Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone, after the release of the trailer on Tuesday. The Disney+ revival has changed quite a bit since we last saw the shenanigans of Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) on our screens. For one, there's a whole new cast, and the...
MOVIES
Empire

Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Pitches Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates Against Bumbling Burglars

It’s been 19 years since we last got a good Home Alone movie – the still-pretty-fun Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (preferred to the original by Empire’s John Nugent, and probably nobody else in the world), which was eventually followed by a bunch of diminishing straight-to-DVD duds. Now, the franchise is under Disney’s control after the Fox takeover – and the latest attempt to revive the festive kid-versus-burglars adventure tale comes to Disney+ this November under the title Home Sweet Home Alone. This time, the kid is Jojo Rabbit’s Archie Yates, the burglars are Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, and the harried parents are Aisling Bea and Pete Holmes. Check out the trailer.
MOVIES

