Yes, Jena Friedman Picks Apart the Sexual Proclivities In and Around Murder Cases in “Indefensible” (Exclusive Clip)

thecomedybureau.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJena Friedman is doing the work of whatever higher power you believe in with her brand new SundanceTV true crime comedy series, Indefensible. She is not only succinctly and very sharply going in as investigative journalist revisiting horrifically botched murder cases, but sticking some satiric truth to some of the faces responsible for justice not being served to known and convicted killers.

Take a gander at how Jena follows the strangeness of this interview with a defense attorney in a particularly heinous murder case in regards to sexual habits of middle aged men here in this exclusive clip. Then, make sure you mark your calendars (or cork board full of red string)...
