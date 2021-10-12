Yes, Jena Friedman Picks Apart the Sexual Proclivities In and Around Murder Cases in “Indefensible” (Exclusive Clip)
Jena Friedman is doing the work of whatever higher power you believe in with her brand new SundanceTV true crime comedy series, Indefensible. She is not only succinctly and very sharply going in as investigative journalist revisiting horrifically botched murder cases, but sticking some satiric truth to some of the faces responsible for justice not being served to known and convicted killers.thecomedybureau.com
