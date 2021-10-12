CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deon Estus, Bassist With Elton John and Frank Zappa, Dies at 65

By Allison Rapp
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bassist Deon Estus died yesterday at 65. While he was best known for his work with Wham! and George Michael, Estus also played with Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner, Frank Zappa, George Clinton, Annie Lennox, Edgar Winter and Elton John during his long career. The news of his death was confirmed...

Related
arcamax.com

Deon Estus, bassist for Wham! and George Michael, dead at 65

Deon Estus, whose musical collaborations with George Michael and Wham! spawned massive hits, died Monday at age 65. The bassist’s death was announced “with real sadness” in a heartfelt message on his Twitter page. “Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham!” the tweet reads. “Deon was passionate...
MUSIC
No Treble

In Memoriam: Deon Estus

Sad news to report today: Deon Estus, best known for his work with Wham!, has passed away. He was 65 years old. The news was shared on his official Twitter account. “It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning,” the post stated. “Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans.”
MUSIC
nickiswift.com

How Much Was Deon Estus Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Fans of Wham! were deeply saddened to learn of the death of bassist Deon Eustis as announced on October 11, per the New York Post. Estus' death was announced via his official Twitter page. "It is with real sadness I post that Deon Estus passed away This Morning," the statement read. "Deon was mostly known as the third member of Wham! Deon was passionate about music and loved interacting with his loyal fans."
MUSIC
soultracks.com

R.I.P. "Heaven Help Me" singer and bassist surpreme, Deon Estus

(October 11, 2021) As the 1980s turned into the 1990s, there wasn’t a cooler, smoother nighttime jam than “Heaven Help Me,” the across-the-board smash for singer and bass player extraordinaire, Deon Estus. Tonight we sadly inform SoulTrackers that Mr. Estus has died at age 65. The Detroit-born Estus studied bass...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annie Lennox
Person
Edgar Winter
Person
George Michael
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Deon Estus
Person
James Jamerson
Person
George Clinton
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Elton John
