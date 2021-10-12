Takeda takes aim at a biotech's gene therapy work
Takeda has gained access to as many as eight gene therapy programs through a freshly inked deal with the San Diego-based biotech Poseida Therapeutics. Per deal terms, the companies will use Poseida's suite of genetic engineering technologies to develop up to six so-called in vivo programs, meaning the gene therapy does its work inside the body as opposed to in extracted cells. Takeda, which will provide funding for research and development, may also add two more programs to the collaboration.www.biopharmadive.com
