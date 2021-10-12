Takeda takes aim at a biotech's gene therapy work

VectorBuilder Inc. and Landau Biotechnology Co. have signed a strategic partnership that will establish the world’s first primate gene therapy R&D center. The center will build advanced vector screening and optimization platforms to provide unique CRO services to the rapidly growing gene and cell therapy industry. VectorBuilder brings world-leading gene delivery technologies to the venture, while Landau will provide NHP model construction expertise using Macaca fascicularis (crab-eating macaque) and Macaca mulatta (rhesus macaque) species. More specifically, the center will combine directed molecular evolution with in vivo screening in NHPs, resulting in the next generation of gene delivery vectors suitable for human clinical applications. In particular, the center will focus on improving the specificity in tissue targeting and expression pattern of vectors, as well as aiming to reduce toxicity and immunogenicity.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO