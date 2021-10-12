CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Couple Accused in Espionage Case to Remain in Federal Custody

By NBC Washington Staff
NBC Connecticut
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Annapolis, Maryland, couple charged in a federal espionage case will remain in federal custody for now, granting a detention request from prosecutors. Jonathan Toebbe and Diana Toebbe appeared in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble remanded them to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until at least Friday, when they’re set to appear in court again.

