PHOTOS: Several inches of fresh snow on Mount Charleston following storms

By Rocky Nash, Caroline Bleakley
 8 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Mount Charleston received a dusting of snow over the weekend, Lee Canyon is reporting its first official snowfall of the season. It’s the earliest measurable snowfall in several years.

    Snow at Mount Charleston
    Snow at Mount Charleston
    Snow at Mount Charleston
    Snow at Mount Charleston
    Snow at Mount Charleston

Seven inches of fresh snow fell on the mountain overnight due to a storm that pushed in from the northwest and dropped temperatures into the freezing zone. Other areas of Lee Canyon, near or above 8,800 feet, got around 10 inches and neighboring Kyle Canyon received 5 inches. This is the most snow Kyle Canyon has ever received this early. It did snow on Oct. 6, 2011, but it was only 1 inch.

Temperatures for Tuesday will reach a high of 35 degrees with a low of 19 degrees. Overnight freezing temperatures will keep the snow around for much of the week. However, temperatures are expected to get warmer by the weekend and could melt most of the snow.

Anyone heading up the mountain should check the road conditions. Currently, the ski and snowboard resort is not open. Typically it opens in November, depending on snow.

Lee Canyon received several inches of fresh snow. This is a look at the ski resort Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Lee Canyon)

Viewers sent in these photos of the view from their part of the valley:

Photo by Erik Pappa

Related
WMUR.com

Several inches of snow, strong winds recorded on Mount Washington

JACKSON, N.H. — With the weather just starting to feel like fall in New Hampshire, it already looks like winter on top of Mount Washington. The crew at the Mount Washington Observatory has been enjoying the wintry view. Meteorologists there have seen a little more than five inches of snow in the last 24 hours.
JACKSON, NH
CBS San Francisco

Significant Storms Coming To Drought-Parched Northern California; Fire Season May Be Ending

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — Real, significant amounts of rainfall are finally on deck for Northern California. This is something the state is going to need to see a lot of – all throughout the fall and winter – to put a dent in the drought. But just this first sequence of rains could do a lot of work towards reducing our fire danger. “We’re hoping that we get a lot of rain for the crops, the reservoirs, and everything else in Sonoma County,” said Santa Rosa resident Robin Webber as the wind picked up and the clouds moved in Tuesday. The...
SANTA ROSA, CA
county10.com

19 inches of ‘heavy snow’ recorded in the Winds

(Fremont County, WY) – The Hobbs Park Snotel, SW of Fort Washakie, has recorded 19 inches of “heavy snow” in the Wind River Range. As far as snowfall in towns across the 10, Atlantic City has recorded the most at six inches. Total rain (and possibly melted snow) totals can...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
mynbc5.com

Several inches of snow, strong winds recorded on Mount Washington

With the weather just starting to feel like fall in New Hampshire, it already looks like winter on top of Mount Washington. The crew at the Mount Washington Observatory has been enjoying the wintry view. Meteorologists there have seen a little more than five inches of snow in the last 24 hours.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

‘Facing A Ticking Clock’: Crews Prep Caldor Fire Burn Scar Ahead Of Anticipated Storms

MORMON IMMIGRANT TRAIL (CBS13) – Storm prep was underway along the Caldor Fire burn scar, where rain can lead to mudslides and debris flows in high-burn areas. Crews were working on more than 400 miles of suppression line that needs to be repaired. More than 40 percent has been completed so far. It’s a choreographed dance for fire and forest service crews behind the dozers on the repair lines. There is an immense task ahead as clean up continues along the burn scar on Mormon Immigrant Trail. Crews are working together in the race against time and mother nature. “The heavy predicted rains this...
ENVIRONMENT
Harmless high clouds today

We’re on a slow, but sure warning trend now. High clouds will slide in and out of our valley skies today from a system moving across the west coast. The rain and snow won’t make it to the desert today, just the high clouds which won’t keep our temps from rising a few more degrees […]
ENVIRONMENT
