PHOTOS: Several inches of fresh snow on Mount Charleston following storms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although Mount Charleston received a dusting of snow over the weekend, Lee Canyon is reporting its first official snowfall of the season. It’s the earliest measurable snowfall in several years.

Click here for a live camera view of Lee Canyon.

Seven inches of fresh snow fell on the mountain overnight due to a storm that pushed in from the northwest and dropped temperatures into the freezing zone. Other areas of Lee Canyon, near or above 8,800 feet, got around 10 inches and neighboring Kyle Canyon received 5 inches. This is the most snow Kyle Canyon has ever received this early. It did snow on Oct. 6, 2011, but it was only 1 inch.

Temperatures for Tuesday will reach a high of 35 degrees with a low of 19 degrees. Overnight freezing temperatures will keep the snow around for much of the week. However, temperatures are expected to get warmer by the weekend and could melt most of the snow.

Anyone heading up the mountain should check the road conditions. Currently, the ski and snowboard resort is not open. Typically it opens in November, depending on snow.

Lee Canyon received several inches of fresh snow. This is a look at the ski resort Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Lee Canyon)

Viewers sent in these photos of the view from their part of the valley:

Photo by Erik Pappa

