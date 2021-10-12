CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bobby Fish: There Was Nobody Better Than Roderick Strong To Be A Fourth Member Of Undisputed ERA

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bobby Fish reflects on Roderick Strong being added to the Undisputed ERA. Undisputed ERA was the faction that dominated NXT from 2017 onwards until they split in early 2021. Initially, Roderick Strong was not a part of the group but would be added after Bobby Fish suffered an ACL injury.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Loses Title Belt

They say that anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and you never know when a WWE title holder might lose their championship belt. One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to announce that she lost her travel suitcase, which included her gear and her title belt, when she posted the following:
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Changes Keith Lee’s Name Once Again On RAW

Keith Lee went through quite a few changes since his WWE main roster debut. They switched up his music, move set, and ring gear. Now he has a totally different name. WWE gave Keith Lee a new nickname in recent memory. He was Keith “Bearcat” Lee for a while. Now his first name is gone.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt’s Post WWE Name Revealed

Bray Wyatt was one of the most captivating performers in WWE during and even before the pandemic. After WWE released Wyatt from his contract in July, the wrestler immediately began plans for life post-McMahon. Bray took to social media with a series of cryptic tweets that fans everywhere have been...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMOR: WWE Might Have Found Its Next Star

They need someone new. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world today, but at times you are going to see some of them leave. Maybe it is due to injury or burnout or just age, but at some point, wrestlers are going to leave. When those wrestlers leave, they are going to need someone to replace them, and WWE might be trying someone out in one of those spots.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Roderick Strong
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE NXT Superstar Debuts With New Name

Ru Feng made his WWE NXT 2.0 debut on this week’s show. Feng took a loss to Tony D’Angelo. This was his debut match for the company, and the first we’ve seen of the new ring name. Feng, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 242 pounds, was signed to the WWE...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Malakai Black Discusses Being Married To A WWE Star While In AEW

In an appearance on The Zaslow Show, AEW star Malakai Black talked about growing up in a country (the Netherlands) where the pro wrestling scene was scarce. As such, in order to start his wrestling career, Black said he had to create his own scene. “I grew up in in...
WWE
Fightful

Bobby Fish Details His Tricep Tear During WarGames; The Uncertainty Leading To Undisputed ERA Split

Bobby Fish talks about his tricep tear suffered in the most recent NXT WarGames match and the split of the Undisputed ERA. The Undisputed ERA, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong dominated NXT for the three and a half years that they were a quartet. Specifically, the group made their presence felt the most in the four WarGames matches that they were a part of key fall NXT TakeOver events from 2017-2020.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Bobby Fish officially signs with AEW

Bobby Fish has officially signed with AEW. AEW confirmed after tonight’s episode of Dynamite on social media that Fish had signed a contract with the company. He made his debut on tonight’s show, losing to Sammy Guevara in a TNT title match. On social media last week, Fish issued a...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undisputed#The Undisputed Era#Combat#Nxt#Acl#Wargames
Fightful

Bobby Fish Humbled By Comparisons Of The Undisputed ERA To The Four Horsemen And D-Generation X

Bobby Fish talks about the legacy of the Undisputed ERA and comparisons to the factions in professional wrestling history. The Undisputed ERA is undoubtedly one of the pillars of the original run of the NXT brand. Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole, we're at the top of the NXT card for 4 years and helped establish the brand identity as well as signature matches such as WarGames.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Fish Discusses WWE Splitting Up The Undisputed Era

Bobby Fish recently spoke on the All Real Wrestling podcast about the Undisputed Era splitting up in WWE NXT. “There was some confusion on my end as to how long I was going to be out. So initially, the surgery, the recovery was said to be about six weeks, which seemed, you know, not very long, which didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me. After the surgeon had described what they had to actually do, turns out there was a bit of a miscommunication, and the risk recovery was actually 13 weeks minimum. So yeah, things changed a little bit. There was a concern for like, ‘well, what are we going to do?’ We were involved in a pretty solid storyline at the time, going forward with Pat McAfee. So I think, not knowing where things were gonna go, exactly, but knowing that it was going to be something with that would keep us — I think we were all pretty confident that that would keep us together. However, things change, and that had some speed bumps and hiccups and so things did end up changing. I don’t know exactly, but I think that that led eventually to them coming to the conclusion [of] coming back to the idea of splitting us up again, and ultimately, that’s, that’s where it went.”
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bobby Fish’s Current Contract Status With AEW

AEW is set to see the debut of Bobby Fish tonight on Dynamite. He will take on Sammy Guevara in a TNT Title match. That will be quite a contest and he might already be with the company. According to a report from Fightful Select, Fish will debut tonight against...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Bobby Fish Reveals What He Really Thought Of Adam Cole’s AEW Debut

Adam Cole left NXT after the conclusion of NXT TakeOver 36, where he lost to Kyle O’Reilly, bringing an end to their feud. Right after that, Adam Cole’s WWE contract also expired and thus he became a free agent. Adam Cole decided to shock the world as he debuted at...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Stars Reportedly Recommended Signing Bobby Fish

The Young Bucks had a big hand in recommending and bringing Bobby Fish into AEW, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former NXT star made his debut on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite against AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Fish lost the match after Guevara hit his finisher, GTH, for the pinfall victory.
WWE
411mania.com

Adam Cole is Happy That Bobby Fish Has Joined AEW

During a panel at the New York City Comic Con (via Fightful), Adam Cole was asked about his former Undisputed Era teammate Bobby Fish joining the AEW roster last week. He said: “The last time I was around Bobby Fish, things with my former group didn’t end so well. I’m not sure we’re on the best terms. However, I am very happy that he’s in AEW, I hope everybody else too. We’ll see if it gets to the point where we invite him into The Elite. I don’t know if I’m emotionally ready for that yet.“
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
18K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy