Economy

Record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August

 8 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.

KTLA

Inland Empire sees highest inflation rate in the country

Prices are going up across the country, but inflation is particularly high in the Inland Empire. The region saw a consumer price index of 6.8% last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Christina Pascucci reports reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 19, 2021.
The Motley Fool

Looking for a Remote Job? These 30 Companies Are Looking for Remote Employees

If your ideal job involves working from home, you're in luck. There are plenty of businesses looking for remote employees. U.S. workers have experienced a reckoning. March 2020, the month COVID-19 began shuttering businesses, was unprecedented and scary. For many Americans, it was also life-changing. Some lost friends or family to the pandemic, while others have suffered from the long-term effects of the virus.
progressivegrocer.com

Why Grocery Workers Are Quitting

Nearly half of front-line workers are planning to leave their jobs, and the reason may surprise you. According to Axonify's annual Global State of Frontline Work Experience Study, retail workers reported burnout (63%) as being a more important motivating factor for resigning compared to compensation (50%), with grocery workers citing 56% burnout.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- According to the U.S Department of Labor's latest JOLTS report, the number of people quitting their jobs has surged to record highs. This is due to a number of factors, including people seeking better opportunities, better pay, and careers that align with skillsets they're most interested in learning and using. The The post Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs appeared first on KRDO.
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
reviewjournal.com

Amazon seeks to hire nearly 7K seasonal workers in Nevada

Amazon is hiring nearly 7,000 seasonal workers in Nevada in anticipation of a busy holiday shopping season. The online retail giant is expecting to hire about 6,800 employees throughout the state, including about 5,800 in Las Vegas, for a variety of positions, according to Ofori Agboka, vice president of global human resources.
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Wants A National Fleet Of All-Electric Cars, But On The Way There, His Own Admin Is Erecting A Speed Bump The Size Of A Nevada Mountain

President Joe Biden declared war on fossil fuels to lead America to a green-energy utopia. The U.S., in fact, was expected to arrive at this carbon-free locale in 2035, by Biden’s calendar. But much like the “Utopia” that St. Thomas More wrote about 500 years ago, it doesn’t exist. We...
