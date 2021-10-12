CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

One of Rochester’s Newest Restaurants is a Bit of a Mystery

By Curt St. John
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Rochester's newest restaurants is now open, but finding out more about it has been a bit of a mystery. I'm always interested to hear about new restaurants that are opening here in our fair city of Rochester. My wife and I love trying new places, and given how difficult it is to keep a small business open-- let alone open a new business these days-- we always try to support our local proprietors whenever we can here in southeast Minnesota.

Rochester, MN
