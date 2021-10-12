CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

UPDATE 1-ECB policymaker Kazimir charged with bribery, denies wrongdoing

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Adds details, background)

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Slovak central bank Governor and European Central Bank governing council member Peter Kazimir has been charged with bribery but denies wrongdoing and will defend himself against the charges, Kazimir and his lawyer said on Tuesday.

“I do not feel guilty of any crime,” Kazimir, who served as finance minister before taking the central bank post in 2019, said in an emailed statement that followed a media report that he had been charged.

Slovak news website www.aktuality.sk, citing several unidentified sources, reported that Kazimir was charged in a case related to an alleged bribe for the country’s former head of tax administration who has been charged in several cases and is now cooperating with investigators.

Kazimir’s lawyer Ondrej Mularcik confirmed to Reuters by phone that Kazimir had been charged with bribery and would appeal the decision, but gave no further details.

“The state of facts in the resolution is untrue and in the reasoning itself lacks confirming evidence,” Kazimir said.

“I do not have any information nor I am aware of breaking the law, nor did I ever have any interest in influencing any proceedings.”

ECB Governing Council members can be removed if they have been found guilty of serious misconduct or authorities provide sufficient evidence that they have engaged in such misconduct.

The ECB declined to comment. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka Additional reporting by Balzs Koranyi in Frankfurt Editing by Alex Richardson and Mark Potter)

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

UK Serious Fraud Office 'weaponised' U.S. fixer in Unaoil case, court told

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) deliberately “weaponised” a U.S.-based fixer in an allegedly improper and unlawful attempt to persuade two defendants to plead guilty before a criminal trial, London’s Court of Appeal was told on Wednesday. A lawyer for Ziad Akle, a former executive...
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

Slovak prosecutor’s office confirms ECB’s Kazimir charged with corruption

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovak prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday that ECB policymaker and Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir had been charged with a corruption-related crime. “A prosecutor at the special prosecution office brought charges against P.K. for corruption-related crime on Oct. 8,” spokeswoman for the special prosecution Jana Tokolyova said.
EUROPE
FXStreet.com

ECB's Kazimir charged with corruption – Reuters

According to Reuters, Slovak prosecutors announced on Wednesday that European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir had been charged with corruption. "Given the early stage of the criminal case, we will not be giving any further information at the moment," a spokeswoman told reporters. This...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Muller
AFP

Defiant Bolsonaro denies Brazil senate committee's pandemic charges

A Brazilian senate committee on Wednesday recommended that President Jair Bolsonaro face at least 10 charges, including crimes against humanity, over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 66-year-old leader quickly rejected the accusations, insisting he was "guilty of nothing." Brazil is one of the world's hardest hit countries with more than 600,000 deaths from the pandemic. Following six months of hearings, with emotional witness statements and chilling revelations, the committee of inquiry issued a report that seeks charges against around 60 people, including four ministers and two ex-ministers. Three of Bolsonaro's sons are among the accused. "We know that we are guilty of absolutely nothing. We know that we did the right thing from the first moment," said Bolsonaro, during a visit to northeastern Ceara state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theforumnewsgroup.com

Three Current and Former Queens Cops Charged with Bribery

Photo Courtesy of U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of NY. “As alleged in the indictment, these defendants disgraced their badges and betrayed the public trust and their oaths as police officers by lining their pockets with cash bribes,” Acting Brooklyn U. S. Attorney Kasulis said. By Forum Staff. An indictment...
QUEENS, NY
KREX

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly […]
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Ecb#Frankfurt#European Central Bank#Slovak#Ecb Governing Council#Jan Lopatka
AFP

Credit Suisse to pay $475 mn to settle charges in Mozambique 'hidden debt' scandal

Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $475 million to US and British authorities to resolve charges of "fraudulently misleading investors" and violating anticorruption law in the bond offerings in Mozambique, US officials announced Tuesday. Mozambique's "hidden debt" scandal stemmed from loans in 2013 and 2014 to three public companies to finance a tuna fishing project, debt the government masked from the nation's parliament. When details finally surfaced in 2016, donors such as the International Monetary Fund cut off financial aid, and the southern African country was plunged into a financial crisis, as it defaulted on debt payments and the currency collapsed. The transactions "that raised over $1 billion were used to perpetrate a hidden debt scheme, pay kickbacks to now-indicted former Credit Suisse investment bankers along with their intermediaries, and bribe corrupt Mozambique government officials," the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a statement.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Report to urge charges against Brazil's leader over pandemic

Brazilians will turn their focus on Wednesday to the Senate where a report six months in the making will recommend President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and pushing the country’s death toll to second-highest in the world.A draft of the report arising from a Senate committee’s investigation, a copy of which was reviewed by The Associated Press on Tuesday, recommended the president be indicted on 11 charges, from charlatanism and inciting crime all the way up to homicide and genocide.In the committee’s so-called “G7” group of senators...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German bond yields edge lower; focus on ECB, U.S. rates

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday, reversing direction after rising in early trade amid some concerns about potential monetary tightening by the European Central Bank. Market expectations for future interest rates do not square with the European Central Bank’s guidance for no hike...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

Germany s top security official plans to announce new measures Wednesday to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland.Authorities in Germany say about 4,500 such crossings have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who flew to Belarus in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was due to lay out his plans at a regular Cabinet meeting Wednesday before announcing them at a news conference in Berlin An Interior Minister spokesman, Steve Alter, said Tuesday that Germany has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland's efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the border.___Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Oops, this Trump-appointed judge actually is not retiring

(Reuters) - For a few moments on Wednesday, court observers were abuzz over the apparent and unusual retirement of a Trump-era appointee to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after less than a year on the bench. Stephen Schwartz, however, is not retiring. That declaration comes from his Washington, D.C.-based...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Credit Suisse faces penalties over Mozambique loan deals

Credit Suisse has announced settlements totaling nearly $700 million with British and U.S. authorities over lending to Mozambique state-owned companies that Swiss regulators say violated anti-money laundering rules.The Swiss financial markets authority also required the Zurich-based bank, Switzerland's second-largest, to improve its risk controls. Credit Suisse said late Tuesday that its U.S. settlement involved some $275 million. The bank said it would pay a $200 million penalty under an agreement with Britain and forgive $200 million in loans to the southern African nation. It said it expects to take a $230 million charge in the third quarter in connection...
ECONOMY
AFP

FBI raids US properties of sanctioned Russian oligarch

US Federal Bureau of Investigation agents conducted raids on Tuesday at luxury properties in Washington and New York linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. An FBI spokesman said agents had carried out "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at a home connected to Deripaska in an upscale neighborhood of the US capital. Yellow crime tape surrounded the multi-million dollar mansion near Washington's Embassy Row and FBI agents were seen entering and leaving the property carrying cardboard boxes. At one point they towed away a black car from the residence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

German central bank chief to step down after 10 years

The head of Germany's central bank announced Wednesday that he will step down after a decade at the helm.A statement from the Bundesbank said Jens Weidmann will leave office at the end of the year for personal reasons. National central bank governors in the 19-country eurozone have a seat on the European Central Bank s governing council, and in that position, Weidmann has sometimes expressed disagreement with the extent of stimulus efforts.“I have come to the conclusion that more than 10 years is a good measure of time to turn over a new leaf — for the Bundesbank, but also for me personally," Weidmann said in a letter to the bank's staff.Weidmann, previously an adviser to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has headed the Frankfurt-based Bundesbank since May 2011.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy