Dementia Spotlight Foundation Presents 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, Feb. 4 At Buckhead Theatre

Nonprofit hosts live fundraising concert featuring legendary bands Cracker, Drivin N’ Cryin, Arrested Development and more!

Dementia Spotlight Foundation (DSF) encourages the local community and its supporters to help make a difference in the lives of individuals living with dementia-related disorders by singing and dancing the night away at the 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest . Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Buckhead Theatre , Atlanta’s historic concert venue will welcome guests for a multi-hour event featuring performances from 10 iconic homegrown bands, including headliners Cracker, Arrested Development and Drivin N’ Cryin, along with artists such as Gurufish and Zangaro . The event will be jam-packed with legendary live music, food and drinks.

Alzheimer’s Music Fest Founder and Singer-Songwriter Vince Albert Zangaro, who also serves as DSF’s Director of Development and Special Events, has lined up an electrifying evening where festivalgoers are encouraged to rock out for a cause to raise much-needed funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia communities. Onsite DSF displays will help increase awareness of the effects of Alzheimer’s and dementia on local communities, and educational opportunities will be available for attendees wishing to support local caregivers.

“Combining a love for music and passion for dementia advocacy, I founded the Alzheimer’s Music Fest to bring this community of people to the forefront,” said Alzheimer’s Music Fest Founder Vince Albert Zangaro. “As a care-partner to my father for 14 years, I felt a calling to serve dementia families in need of a voice – and there’s not a better way to project awareness than through music.”

All proceeds from the Alzheimer’s Music Fest will directly benefit families and individuals living with dementia-related disorders. Tickets are available here : general admission festival tickets are $60 and will fund two hours of respite care for local families. VIP tickets are $150 and provide four hours of respite care or will support eight local recipients in need with ongoing support group sessions. Through past music fests, Dementia Spotlight Foundation has gifted over 7,000 hours of free respite care to families living with dementia.

Dementia Spotlight Foundation is dedicated to keeping guests, staff, and artists as safe as possible during the Covid-19 pandemic and will adhere to guidelines, mandates, and procedures as recommended by the CDC, City of Atlanta and partner organization Live Nation. Guests will be required to show proof of fully complete vaccination status or a negative covid test taken within 48 hours of the event. Photos of vaccine cards or immunization records will be accepted. Only PCR or antigen tests will be accepted (no at-home test results will be allowed). Guests will be required to wear a mask while at the event except while eating or drinking.

All Buckhead Theatre and Dementia Spotlight Foundation staff are fully vaccinated. The venue will be fully sanitized before and during the event, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the theatre.

Live Nation currently has a clear bag policy in place to help reduce staff contact with guest belongings. Small clutch bags (4.5″x6.5″ or smaller) will be permitted. Any bags larger than this should be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC.

To become an official sponsor of the 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, please visit dementiaspotlightfoundation.org/event-sponsors .