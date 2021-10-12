CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Dementia Spotlight Foundation Presents 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, Feb. 4 At Buckhead Theatre

CBS Atlanta
CBS Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtxtV_0cOxhB1w00
ATLANTA, GA - Buckhead Theater (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10)

PRESS RELEASE:

Nonprofit hosts live fundraising concert featuring legendary bands Cracker, Drivin N’ Cryin, Arrested Development and more!

Dementia Spotlight Foundation (DSF) encourages the local community and its supporters to help make a difference in the lives of individuals living with dementia-related disorders by singing and dancing the night away at the 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest . Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Buckhead Theatre , Atlanta’s historic concert venue will welcome guests for a multi-hour event featuring performances from 10 iconic homegrown bands, including headliners Cracker, Arrested Development and Drivin N’ Cryin, along with artists such as Gurufish and Zangaro . The event will be jam-packed with legendary live music, food and drinks.

Alzheimer’s Music Fest Founder and Singer-Songwriter Vince Albert Zangaro, who also serves as DSF’s Director of Development and Special Events, has lined up an electrifying evening where festivalgoers are encouraged to rock out for a cause to raise much-needed funds for Alzheimer’s and dementia communities. Onsite DSF displays will help increase awareness of the effects of Alzheimer’s and dementia on local communities, and educational opportunities will be available for attendees wishing to support local caregivers.

“Combining a love for music and passion for dementia advocacy, I founded the Alzheimer’s Music Fest to bring this community of people to the forefront,” said Alzheimer’s Music Fest Founder Vince Albert Zangaro. “As a care-partner to my father for 14 years, I felt a calling to serve dementia families in need of a voice – and there’s not a better way to project awareness than through music.”

All proceeds from the Alzheimer’s Music Fest will directly benefit families and individuals living with dementia-related disorders. Tickets are available here : general admission festival tickets are $60 and will fund two hours of respite care for local families. VIP tickets are $150 and provide four hours of respite care or will support eight local recipients in need with ongoing support group sessions. Through past music fests, Dementia Spotlight Foundation has gifted over 7,000 hours of free respite care to families living with dementia.

Dementia Spotlight Foundation is dedicated to keeping guests, staff, and artists as safe as possible during the Covid-19 pandemic and will adhere to guidelines, mandates, and procedures as recommended by the CDC, City of Atlanta and partner organization Live Nation. Guests will be required to show proof of fully complete vaccination status or a negative covid test taken within 48 hours of the event. Photos of vaccine cards or immunization records will be accepted. Only PCR or antigen tests will be accepted (no at-home test results will be allowed). Guests will be required to wear a mask while at the event except while eating or drinking.

All Buckhead Theatre and Dementia Spotlight Foundation staff are fully vaccinated. The venue will be fully sanitized before and during the event, and hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the theatre.

Live Nation currently has a clear bag policy in place to help reduce staff contact with guest belongings. Small clutch bags (4.5″x6.5″ or smaller) will be permitted. Any bags larger than this should be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC.

To become an official sponsor of the 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, please visit dementiaspotlightfoundation.org/event-sponsors .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

The Firehouse Theatre presents In the Heights

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. In the Heights tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. This Tony Award-winning musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes explores the beauty in finding family within your community.
THEATER & DANCE
dekalbcountyonline.com

Opening in 2 Weeks…’Dracula: the Musical?’ Presented by Indian Valley Theatre

Tis the season for Ghosts, Bats and Vampires! Join Indian Valley Theatre as they present ‘Dracula: the Musical?’. Come meet IVT’s resident Vampire and all the other cast members of this very funny and possibly insane musical production at the Historic Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St. in Sandwich at 7:30pm on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22nd and 23rd and 2pm on Sunday, Oct. 24th. You may even meet a ghost or two!
SANDWICH, IL
Click2Houston.com

The Ensemble Theatre’s ‘Respect: A Musical Journey of Women’ hits the stage

HOUSTON – The Ensemble Theatre produces a main stage season of six contemporary and classic works devoted to the portrayal of the African American experience by local and national playwrights and artists. The Ensemble Theatre was founded in 1976 by the late George Hawkins to preserve African American artistic expression and enlighten, entertain, and enrich a diverse community. It is the oldest and largest professional African American theatre in the Southwest, it also holds the distinction of being one of the nation’s largest African American theatres that owns and operates its facility with an in-house production team. Forty-five years later, the theatre remains one of Houston’s finest historical cultural institutions.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
massachusettsnewswire.com

Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale present their annual 2021 Holiday POPS Spectacular at the Warner Grand Theatre

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Golden State Pops Orchestra announces their Return to the Stage with the “Holiday POPS Spectacular” on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 8pm in the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, CA. Celebrate the holiday season with Maestro Steven Allen Fox, Resident Choir Maestra Marya Basaraba, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale with a festive performance of timeless holiday film music, traditional favorites, special guests, and snow!
LOS ANGELES, CA
WANE 15

Schedule for Embassy Theatre’s annual Festival of Trees announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre has announced that it will host the 37th annual Festival of Trees, one of the region’s most anticipated holiday traditions, from Nov. 24 – Dec. 1. Founded in 1984, the Festival of Trees supports ongoing operational and restoration efforts for the Embassy Theatre Foundation. The Festival is […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#The Theatre#Ga Buckhead#Paras Griffin Getty#Cw69 News#Drivin N Cryin#Spotlight Foundation#Dsf
WUHF

The Webster Theatre Guild presents 'Little Women: The Musical'

After two years, a local community theatre group is returning to the stage. The Webster Theatre Guild's production of 'Little Women: The Musical' opens Friday, October 15. While the Webster Theatre Guild has used the Webster Thomas auditorium in years past, due to COVID safety protocols, the group had to find a new space to perform. 'Little Women: The Musical' will be staged at the JCC Hart Theater.
WEBSTER, NY
Eureka Times-Standard

Music fest presents another digital concert

The Trinity Alps Chamber Music Festival will present another livestreamed digital concert on Friday at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Guests must register to attend at www.TrinityAlpsCMF.org. Admission, as always, is “pay what you can.”. This program will feature soprano Jane Spencer-Mills singing lyrical and romantic songs by the American composer...
MUSIC
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Children’s Theatre of Long Beach returns with Halloween musical

Children’s Theatre of Long Beach, with a helping hand from Artists Repertory Collective, will present a concert of songs from the “Addams Family” musical later this month. Concerts with theatrical flair are the plan this season, according to organizer Sean McMullen. And this show — from Oct. 22 to Oct....
LONG BEACH, CA
Victoria Advocate

Theatre Victoria to present 'Moana Jr.' musical

When it comes to live theater in Victoria, children are in luck this month. Almost 20 cast members ranging in age from 8 to 17 will sing and dance their hearts out in Theatre Victoria’s production of “Moana Jr.” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24 at the Ethel Lee Tracy Park Amphitheater.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
holycitysinner.com

Summerville Event Raises $30,000 for Local Alzheimer’s and Dementia Programs

The 22nd annual McElveen Race for The ARK was held on August 28th and raised more than $30,000 from over 400 participants. Race proceeds will benefit The ARK in its work providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. The event funds programs in five area counties, including memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, support groups, and respite centers.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Civic Theatre presents 'Clue'

The James Dean Memorial Theater is hosting a murder mystery play just in time for spooky season. Performances of “Clue,” a family-friendly comedic mystery, will be tonight, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Kathy Daniels has been directing romantic comedies at Marion Civic for years,...
culturemap.com

WaterTower Theatre presents The Taming

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A patriotism-obsessed Miss Georgia has kidnapped a Republican Senator’s campaign manager & a liberal activist who is fighting to save the endangered panda-shrew, and is holding them hostage in her hotel room the night before the big Miss America Pageant. In this hilarious, raucous, all-female “power-play” inspired by Shakespeare’s Shrew, contestant Katherine has political aspirations to match her beauty pageant ambitions.
ENTERTAINMENT
t2conline.com

National Alliance for Musical Theatre Announces Remaining Casting For The 33rd Annual Festival of New Musicals

National Alliance for Musical Theatre (Betsy King Militello, Executive Director) is thrilled to announce this year’s casting for the performances of Little Duende, Māyā, Private Gomer Jones and TL;DR featured in the 33rd Annual Festival of New Musicals. This year’s festival will be held on Thursday, October 21 and Friday, October 22, 2021 and will be presented as a unique digital and in-person hybrid, allowing wider accessibility for attendees.
PERFORMING ARTS
American Songwriter

WATCH: Hayes Carll Highlights Alzheimer’s Dementia in a Moving Music Video for Latest Single “Help Me Remember”

With more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s dementia —that number is projected to rise considerably over the coming years—Hayes Carll delivers a critical message in a moving new music video for his single, “Help Me Remember.”. The poignant track and accompanying video draws on the Grammy-nominees personal experience...
WACO, TX
broadstreetreview.com

Inis Nua Theatre presents Janet Moran’s A Holy Show

Before I walked into the Drake for Inis Nua’s A Holy Show, the last pre-pandemic, in-person play I saw was a slight two-person comedy. I remember leaving the theater feeling dissatisfied. I smugly complained that my time had been wasted. What did that play have to say that was worthy of my time? I was offended at having to sit through something “cute.”
PERFORMING ARTS
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Atlanta

CBS Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
722
Followers
353
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://atlanta.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy