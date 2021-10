Welcome to The Friday Show here on the Second City Hockey podcast network, where we sit down for in-depth discussions with people from all over the hockey world. This week, Dave talked with Evan F. Moore, co-author of the book “Game Misconduct: Hockey’s Toxic Culture and How to Fix It,” which is available everywhere on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Together they discussed several topics related to the book, including Moore’s experiences growing up as a hockey fan on the south side of Chicago.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO