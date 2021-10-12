Free ‘Scared Money Don’t Make Money’ T-Shirt for the First 2,000 UL Students to Enter Cajun Field
From the lips of head coach Billy Napier to the hottest t-shirt at Cajun Field!. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns head coach Billy Napier set the internet ablaze during a recent interview as his team was heading into the locker room for halftime vs. Ohio. The field reporter asked Coach Napier about a gutsy call as time was winding down and with zero hesitation, he responded with internet gold.kpel965.com
