CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Kricket Club, Meesha's Upscale Sibling, Opens in Ravenna

seattlemet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreeti Agarwal made an astonishingly adept transition from home cook to popular popup to owner of the polished Meesha restaurant. Now, a year after Meesha established itself in Fremont, Agarwal has debuted a second, slightly fancier destination for careful Indian food. After six month of looking, Agarwal alighted on the...

www.seattlemet.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

The Best Holiday Appetizers to Buy at Costco This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The holiday season is all about appetizers at my house. From casual seasonal visits to full-on holiday parties, often my entertaining is all about fabulous and festive grazing. And my secret weapon is always to load in a bunch of fun appetizers from Costco for quick and easy snacks. Here are 9 great appetizers to make all your parties easy on you and easy on your budget.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Clubs#Street Food#Ravenna#Good Food#Food Drink#Upscale Sibling#Indian#British
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Classic Irish Cheese

It's not uncommon for cheeses to have a cult-like following, and Kerrygold's Dubliner cheese definitely has its set of fans. As described by the makers themselves, the creation is a pale yellow cow's milk cheese made for crackers featuring flavors that are described as "sweet and nutty with a piquant bite of aged Parmesan" (per the official website). This Irish import is definitely unique, and by most accounts, really delicious. Says one fan, "This cheese will ruin you from other cheddars. Anything else will taste bland or bad. If they ever quit selling it, I'd be screwed" (via Reddit).
SHOPPING
mpacorn.com

M on High brings upscale to downtown

A new restaurant will soon open its doors in Moorpark, bringing a contemporary atmosphere to historic High Street. Owner Danny Margolis wants M on High to reflect the very best of the city he loves by accommodating all occasions and age groups, while also creating a vibrant, upscale destination. “It’s...
MOORPARK, CA
The Portland Mercury

Q&A: Three of Portland’s Best Vegan Chefs on Fall Flavors and What Sustains Them

What comes to mind when you think of sustainability in the food space? As the focus on sourcing and intention becomes more and more prevalent, many people are looking to fuel themselves with food that not only causes little harm to them, but to the environment as well. And in most instances, this speaks to the vegan and vegetarian lifestyle. The Mercury spoke to three Portland area vegan chefs about what sustainability means to them, how they sustain after serving the community, and their favorite fall ingredients.
PORTLAND, OR
Grub Street

Dame Is Redefining the Upscale Seafood Restaurant

When dining scholars sift through the ashes of this grim era for clues on how to survive the next Great Plague, the case of the little seafood spot called Dame, which has been open in one form or another since last year, will be one to study. As any fan can tell you, it began life in March 2020 as a pop-up in a Lower East Side coffee shop, then emerged a few months later in Greenwich Village as Dame Summer Club, a seasonal operation serving chef Ed Szymanski’s deliciously high-minded (and for thousands of cooped-up Instagram addicts, delicious-looking) version of fish and chips. In time, there were more attention-getting pop-up events and then, over the winter, after signing a long-term lease on their dream restaurant, Szymanski and his partner, Patricia Howard, opened a small pantry store selling wines, T-shirts, and jars of classically English potted shrimp, among other staples.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo’s Delish Supper Club Opening Storefront On Westnedge

Kalamazoo's Delish Supper Club will be opening their own store front in the building that used to host Farrell Audio & Video, connected to the old Theo & Stacy's location off of Westnedge. The Delish Supper Club a private supper club that began in October 2019 as a delivery only meal service in Kalamazoo. Originally, they were a ghost kitchen, but as demand picked up they soon realized a commercial space was going to be necessary for future operations. But just as they began to look, the pandemic began. This shut down their ability to deliver, while also using a shared kitchen.
KALAMAZOO, MI
longislandweekly.com

Limani: An Upscale Seafood Experience

A dining experience at Limani in Roslyn will top your all-time favorites on Long Island. Its upscale fan-base definitely has this one right. You will instantly feel the elegance at Limani, transporting your senses to an air of freshness and Mediterranean tranquility. Opt for a table at the newly created outdoor patio, which is one of the most sought after seating reservations since its opening several months ago.
ROSLYN, NY
everout.com

This Week in Seattle Food News: Rubinstein Bagels Comes to Capitol Hill, Kricket Club Opens in Ravenna, and Shota Nakajima Announces a Pop-Up

This week, chef Preeti Agarwal of Meesha opens her highly anticipated new restaurant Kricket Club in Ravenna, and Capitol Hill gets a location of the buzzworthy bagel shop Rubinstein Bagels. Plus, Li'l Woody's is headed to the Climate Pledge Arena, the New York Times lists three Seattle restaurants as some of the most exciting places in America, and Top Chef star Shota Nakajima announces his next pop-up. Read on for all of that, plus events happening this weekend, like Taste of Iceland. For more culinary inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Shota Nakajima Brings Restaurant Wars Creation Kokoson to Seattle

When Shota Nakajima competed on Top Chef, his team not only won the show’s traditional Restaurant Wars episode—it put on one of the most thoughtful, well-executed meals in the annals of Bravo history. Now, the Seattle chef is recreating the winning restaurant, complete with his three Top Chef teammates, right here in town.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Communion Adds Brunch and Late-Night Happy Hour

Landing on The New York Times list of America’s 50 most exciting restaurants right now didn’t exactly make it easier to get a table at Communion. But Kristi Brown and Damon Bomar just gave us more ways to experience the heartfelt Central District restaurant that's been garnering a heap of national acclaim. Communion just added brunch and a Friday late-night happy hour over the weekend.
RESTAURANTS
capitolhillseattle.com

Rondo and Tamari Bar sibling ‘chopstick stand’ Hi Life opening on Bainbridge Island

There was a time when Makoto Kimoto’s family of Japanese restaurants and bars was a close-knit, Capitol Hill affair. It looks like the family is getting ready to spread out. After the late 2020 pandemic closure of Kimoto’s Suika on E Pine, your hopes for his next project finding a home within walking distance on the Hill will have to shift. You’ll need to take a ferry to visit Hi Life.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
CBS New York

‘Good France Week’ Showcases French Food, Wine And More Throughout The Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The French consulate in New York is rallying to help French businesses hit hard by the COVID crisis. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, an educational wine tasting in Midtown with 2018’s best sommelier of France and the consul general of France is one of several events being held across the New York City area for “Good France Week.” This year, the consul general is highlighting the country’s Centre-Loire Valley region. It produces five different variations of goat cheese, truffles asparagus, and a large selection of wines. Until Oct. 22, there are tastings, documentary screenings like how female chefs are redefining...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy