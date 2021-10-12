CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 8 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

