Conejos County, CO

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 12 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over Wolf Creek Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
