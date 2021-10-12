Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 12 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult over Wolf Creek Pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.