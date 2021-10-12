CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flash: Armageddon Still Reveals First Official Look at Despero

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released an official promotional photo from The Flash's upcoming "Armageddon" crossover event, and it gives audiences their first look at Tony Curran in the role of Despero. In a move that might surprise some comics fans, Despero here is depicted as a pretty human-looking guy, eschewing his usual pink, fin-headed look. So while the Earth is facing an alien invasion in the "Armageddon" storyline, it appears as though these aliens will look less like the ones from "Invasion!" and more like the ones that regularly terrorized the first season of Supergirl.

comicbook.com

