The Flash: Armageddon Still Reveals First Official Look at Despero

If you’re a Flash fan who at some point in the last six years gave up on the idea of ever seeing the Scarlet Speedster get his own movie, we don’t blame you. While a solo film was first announced as being in development all the way back in 2015, that was also a time when Seth Grahame-Smith was set to direct. Following his departure, the project went through multiple other iterations, with filmmakers dropping out each time – but clearly Andy Muschietti’s vision has stuck, and now, thanks to DC Fandome, we have winessed a kick-ass first look The Flash.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO