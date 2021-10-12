CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Teaser Lets You Call, Text Amanda Waller

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new interactive teaser for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was shared this week that gives people the opportunity to contact DC's Amanda Waller, the character who directs the actions of the Suicide Squad group. The number can be called or texted with different results depending on which method you choose, but it seems as though texting will lead to more communications in the future. This teaser also conspicuously comes ahead of the game's appearance at the upcoming DC FanDome event.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League New Character Art Shows Detailed Close-Ups of Our Anti-Heroes

Staff from Rocksteady Games are tweeting artwork from Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which features detailed renders of each of the game's leading characters. The art is set to be released individually throughout the day, but has started with this image of Deadshot, posted by Rocksteady's marketing manager, Gaz Deaves. "Here's the Man Who Never Misses," he said. "Check out that disappointed dad energy."
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Gal Gadot Says She Was “Shocked” By The Way Joss Whedon Spoke To Her On ‘Justice League’ Set

Gal Gadot described in detail today her reaction when, she says, director Joss Whedon “threatened my career” during reshoots for Warner Bros.’ Justice League. While the Wonder Woman actress has described what she called her “experience” with Whedon before, she’s never been so candid about how his alleged actions impacted her. “I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me,” Gadot told Elle magazine. “You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people.” In fact, her Justice League co-star Ray...
TV SHOWS
Collider

’Suicide Squad’ Game Phone Number Calls Amanda Waller, Who Thinks You’re Harley Quinn

With DC FanDome fast approaching, occurring on October 16, fans are clamoring for new updates and announcements to come out of the entertainment juggernaut. One of the many things that will be getting an update is the status of the upcoming video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Since its initial trailer, the game has been pretty silent, so the marketing team behind the title decided to have a little fun by tweeting out the "phone number" of the Suicide Squad's handler and leader of A.R.G.U.S, Amanda Waller.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Trailer Shows Flash, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, And Superman

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the newest game from Rocksteady Studios, the acclaimed developer of the Batman: Arkham series. At the DC FanDome event, a new trailer for the title was shown, and although it didn't provide any insight into gameplay, it was a good showcase of the overall humorous mood and tone of what Rocksteady is going for.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice League#Dc Fandome#Dc#The Suicide Squad
Videogamer.com

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League reveals its not-so-heroic villains in latest story trailer

Rocksteady and WB Games have offered up a fresh look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in a new story trailer at DC Fandome. Just as with the Gotham Knights trailer elsewhere in the evening, this one gave us a look at the foes we’ll be facing in the upcoming game. However, the script-flipping adventure means our reluctantly heroic villains will be going up against the seemingly villainous heroes. We don’t know what the purple stuff making Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern and Wonder Woman turn heel is, but we can be sure they’ll be a tough nut for our quad of convicts to crack.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther 2'? How Marvel Will Honor T'Challa's Legacy

The success of Marvel’s Black Panther left droves of fans excited to see what Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) had in store for the hit franchise next. After the actor's death following a long, highly secretive experience with cancer, a question on the minds of many immediately surfaced above the rest: Who will portray Black Panther now that the actor who portrayed him so flawlessly is gone?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Ex FBI Agent Shares Honest Thoughts About Dog The Bounty Hunter Joining Brian Laundrie Search

Dog the Bounty Hunter hasn’t found his way back to reality TV just yet, but he’s currently kept himself occupied with another endeavor. At the end of September, the TV personality and former bail bondsman joined in the hunt for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito. Most probably know Petito as the young influencer and traveler who disappeared in late August, before her remains were found in Wyoming on September 19. Dog has received a considerable amount of media attention since lending his services to the hunt, which has sparked reactions from a number of people. Most recently, a former FBI agent offered some honest thoughts on the TV personality’s involvement.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Marvel Announces New Daredevil Series, Fan-Favorite Character Returning

Earlier this year it was reported that Marvel Comics would be ending their Daredevil series, currently helmed by writer Chip Zdarsky. However, in a recent announcement, Daredevil will be back in the comic book world with Elektra Natchios resuming her mantle as the protector of Hell’s Kitchen, or, to quote the new series’ title, the Woman Without Fear.
TV SERIES
CNET

Black Adam first look reveals Dwayne Johnson in god mode at DC Fandome

It's been 20 years since wrestler The Rock burst onto screens as the villainous Scorpion King, and now Dwayne Johnson is playing the bad guy again. In the first Black Adam footage, unveiled at DC Fandome on Saturday, Johnson takes on the power of Shazam as one of DC comics' baddest bad guys. "The truth is I was born to play Black Adam," Johnson said at the virtual fan event before the footage played, promising viewers huge action sequences and "breathtaking 'holy shit' scenes."
MOVIES
TVLine

Naomi Chases a Superman Scoop, Gets More Than She Bargained for in Teaser for New CW Superhero Series

It’s not easy being a nebbish nerd girl when talks of Superman are in the air, as shown in a new clip for The CW’s midseason superhero drama Naomi. Warner Bros. TV unveiled the first look on Saturday at its virtual DC FanDome event. Written and exec-produced by Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) and Jill Blankenship (Arrow), the DC comic adaptation stars The Equalizer‘s Kaci Walfall in the titular role. Naomi centers on a cool, confident Black teenager with braids as she chases her hidden and unexpected destiny. As Naomi “journeys to the heights of the multiverse” in search of the...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Captain Marvel 2 Director Blames Captain America for The Snap

Even though Thanos is responsible for "The Snap," aka the event that caused half of life in the universe to dust out of existence in Avengers: Infinity War, the director of the Captain Marvel sequel theorizes how Captain America may actually be at fault. The Marvels director Nia DaCosta discussed the joys that come with working on a big-budget film like The Marvels and bringing humanity to characters with superpowers. DaCosta even found time to ponder how heroes like to turn themselves into martyrs, which is something she equates to Steve Rogers when it came time to decide between saving Vision or sacrificing an entire universe to the Mad Titan.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy