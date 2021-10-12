Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Teaser Lets You Call, Text Amanda Waller
A new interactive teaser for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was shared this week that gives people the opportunity to contact DC's Amanda Waller, the character who directs the actions of the Suicide Squad group. The number can be called or texted with different results depending on which method you choose, but it seems as though texting will lead to more communications in the future. This teaser also conspicuously comes ahead of the game's appearance at the upcoming DC FanDome event.comicbook.com
Comments / 0