REVEALED: Footage proves Deontay Wilder was at fault for referee Russell Mora's longer count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down because the American was not in a neutral corner – despite MMA icon Daniel Cormier labelling it 'crazy slow'

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
 9 days ago

Deontay Wilder will only have himself to blame for referee Russell Mora's long eight-count over Tyson Fury, when he failed to report to a neutral corner after flooring the Brit for a second time in the fourth round.

The Gypsy King was sent crashing to the canvas on two separate occasions during the fourth, but managed to recover and survive Mora's count of eight to live on end up retaining his title.

However, many criticised Mora for counting to eight too slowly, with MMA icon Daniel Cormier hitting out at the official for being 'crazy slow', while boxing legend Andre Ward was also left unimpressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkYUd_0cOxgBmT00
Tyson Fury was knocked down twice in the fourth round by Deontay Wilder on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxqOx_0cOxgBmT00
Referee Russell Mora was accused of counting slowly before Fury returned to his feet

Cormier, a MMA and UFC legend, tweeted: 'The count was crazy slow. He isn't supposed to stop counting to tell Deontay to go to his corner.'

Ward, who was ringside working on commentary, said: 'That was an extremely slow count on both of those knockdowns, I don't know what that was about.'

Fans also took to social media to agree with Cormier and Ward but footage has shown that Mora was only following the rules – and that Wilder only has himself to blame.

With Fury on his back for the second time, Mora can be seen beginning his count before stopping at five to order Wilder back to a neutral corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAHsF_0cOxgBmT00
Wilder was ordered by Mora to go to a neutral corner during the eight-count on Fury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1TSx_0cOxgBmT00
Mora was following the rules as he stopped his count at five to order Wilder to a neutral corner

The rules, set out by the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports, state that the downed boxer's opponent must be in a neutral corner while any count is being made and has the power to stop any count if a fighter has failed to do so.

It reads: 'When a knockdown occurs, the downed boxer's opponent shall go to the furthest neutral corner and remain there while the count is being made.

'The referee may stop counting if the opponent fails to go to the neutral corner, and resume the count where he/she left off when the opponent reports to or returns to the neutral corner.'

MMA legend Daniel Cormier accused Mora of a 'crazy slow' count during the fourth round

When the Bronze Bomber first put Fury down in round four, Mora pointed to the corner which Wilder should have gone to, but the American instead went to his own corner, which may have delayed or slowed down the count.

Speaking after his victory however, Fury denied that he was hurt by Wilder's two knockdowns in the fourth round, and declared himself the greatest heavyweight fighter of his era.

'I wasn't hurt. You get hit, you wake up on the floor,' Fury said.

'I got up and was very conscious the whole time. I was one punch away from knocking him out in the whole fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RucyO_0cOxgBmT00
Fury eventually came up trumps and defended his title which he won 20 months ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iX2Xw_0cOxgBmT00
Fury insisted that he was not hurt by Wilder's knockdown following his stunning victory

'I am the greatest heavyweight champion of my era, without a doubt. Number one. If you play with fire long enough you will get burned.'

Up next for Fury will most likely be fellow Brit Dillian Whyte, who was confirmed as the mandatory challenger to the WBC-belt holder earlier this week, while the win pushed him closer to an undisputed showdown against either Anthony Joshua or his recent conqueror Oleksandr Usyk.

However, for Wilder, he will likely have to wait for the loser of Joshua and Usyk's rematch, while a heavyweight clash with fellow American Andy Ruiz Jr is also on the cards.

Comments / 12

Darren Callahan
2d ago

loaded glove, heavy suit, drugged water, bias referee, long count, rabbit punches to name some. to say that Wilder says he don't make excuses, he sure make a lot of excuses. maybe Fury trained better & Wilder didn't. well as for the loaded glove theory, I agree that they were loaded. thing is they were loaded with a fist connected to a arm that was connected to a man that's a better boxer.

2
2
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones’ recent arrest: “Reminds me why I felt so strong about disliking him”

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier reacted to Jon Jones’ recent arrest, saying that it “reminds me why I felt so strong about disliking him.”. Cormier and Jones were bitter rivals for many years and the two fought in a pair of memorable fights in 2015 and 2017, which Jones won both times. However, the second fight was overturned to a No Contest after Jones tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, and Cormier has held a grudge against Jones ever since. But since retiring from active competition, Cormier has slowly become more accepting and understanding of his longtime rival. Following his latest arrest, though, Cormier is just at a loss for words.
UFC
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Tyson Fury was LOSING to Deontay Wilder on all three scorecards halfway through their trilogy fight... before the Gypsy King took control and won by knockout in the 11th round

Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight world title late on Saturday night in Las Vegas - but it was far from straightforward. Fury was twice rocked by Wilder in the fourth round, falling to the canvas twice before rallying to turn the tables on his rival later in the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
