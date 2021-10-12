Voters who approved a millage for a new animal control facility in Saginaw County in 2018 are finally getting to see some concrete action. A ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday, October 14 at the new location at 5641 Bay Rd. in Kochville Township at 10:00 a.m. The new facility will be about 23,000 square feet, nearly three times larger than the current center. The new structure will house kennels, feeding areas, laundry facilities, offices, support spaces and a community education center. The facility will also include an on-site veterinary clinic and an innovative ventilation system to help maintain a sterile environment. These specially designed features will enhance safety for animals as well as staff within the clinic. Outdoor dog runs and more spacious accommodations are a few other perks that the animal residents will enjoy.

