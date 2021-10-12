CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Animal Control

walkercountyga.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal Control is not the Animal Shelter. Animal Control responds to reports of stray animals, bite cases, aggressive animals, etc. The Animal Shelter is where animals are housed and cared for until reclaimed by their owners, adopted or rescued. Animal Control. 706-638-1437 (Animal Control Dispatch – Monday-Friday – 8:00am to...

walkercountyga.gov

Morganton News Herald

Animal control can now get warrants to investigate cruelty

Burke County commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to amend an ordinance that will allow animal enforcement officers to obtain warrants to investigate animal cruelty cases. Commissioner Maynard Taylor was the only commissioner who voted against the measure. The amended ordinance section allows animal enforcement, who are not sworn officers, to “obtain...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
98online.com

Spartanburg couple saves dog tied to train tracks left to die; Animal Control looking for the person responsible

(From WSPA) ENOREE, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Animal Control is working to find the person responsible after a couple said they found a dog tied to train tracks behind their home over the weekend. The Winkelman’s live off of Highway 221 in Enoree, right near the tracks. On Saturday, Dan Winkelman said he was walking down his driveway when he heard a dog barking.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
CBS 46

Animal Control confirms rabid racoon found in Hall County

HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hall County Animal Control advised residents Wednesday that a raccoon captured in the area had tested positive for rabies. An incident had earlier been reported of contact between a rabid raccoon and two dogs on the 6000 block of Wind Jammer Way in Northwest Hall County. The racoon was captured and taken in for testing at the Georgia Public Health Lab in Decatur, where it was determined that the animal was positive for rabies on Oct. 5.
HALL COUNTY, GA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken’s Borough Council to revise animal control ordinance

During its October 6th meeting, Conshohocken’s Borough Council discussed the proposed animal control ordinance that has generated a good deal of public discussion in recent weeks. The proposed ordinance was to be voted on at the October 20th meeting of the borough council but will now be revised and reconsidered...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Newsday

Animal Control officers in Southampton add roping to their skill set

Animal Control officers in Southampton have learned a new skill to help them corral larger animals — roping. The town’s Animal Control staff partnered with Lia Savas of Indian Head Ranch in Central Islip to learn new roping skills, with Savas instructing officers in safe and proper techniques that can be used on animals ranging from dogs to livestock to Barney the Bull, who was on the run for more than two months before being captured in September.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
lincolnjournal.com

Citizens continue to advocate for shelter, animal control officer

HAMLIN — Community members approached the Lincoln County Commission for a second time Thursday about the need for an animal shelter in the county. Kelley Salmons and Becky Bartell spoke for the group that came to the regular meeting Thursday to discuss the issue. Bartell and Salmons both use personal...
ANIMALS
wnns.com

Animal Control Temporarily Stops Accepting Cats Amid New Allegations

Sangamon County Animal Control has temporarily stopped accepting cats amid concerns about the deaths of more than a dozen cats from respiratory illness after being housed at the county’s shelter. And while the county reviews that incident, animal advocacy groups are raising other concerns about Animal Control’s operations, alleging that...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Van Meter: Complaints About Animal Control Are Common

Sangamon County Board chairman Andy Van Meter says he regularly gets complaints about the county’s animal control services… but says that doesn’t necessarily mean that recent allegations of mistreatment of animals are valid. But Van Meter acknowledges ongoing staffing problems at the animal shelter and says he has no doubt...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

City should consider building its own animal shelter, controller's audit says

Pittsburgh Public Safety's Bureau of Animal Care & Control should consider building its own animal shelter as an alternative to contracting impound services, a city controller audit found. The audit, released this week by the office of City Controller Michael Lamb, said the city’s reliance on Humane Animal Rescue’s impounding...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kisswtlz.com

Groundbreaking for Saginaw County Animal Control Facility Today

Voters who approved a millage for a new animal control facility in Saginaw County in 2018 are finally getting to see some concrete action. A ground breaking ceremony will be held Thursday, October 14 at the new location at 5641 Bay Rd. in Kochville Township at 10:00 a.m. The new facility will be about 23,000 square feet, nearly three times larger than the current center. The new structure will house kennels, feeding areas, laundry facilities, offices, support spaces and a community education center. The facility will also include an on-site veterinary clinic and an innovative ventilation system to help maintain a sterile environment. These specially designed features will enhance safety for animals as well as staff within the clinic. Outdoor dog runs and more spacious accommodations are a few other perks that the animal residents will enjoy.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Item

Sumter Animal Control's Cleo greets everyone with wiggle-waggles

This little gal is adorable. Cleo is super friendly and greets everyone with wiggle-waggles. She weighs 32 pounds. This cutie is submissive to all other dogs so she will fit in well in a home with other pets. She is a young girl, approximately 1 year old. She enjoys taking walks and is working on her leash manners. She will sit by your side all day for ear scratches and belly rubs. Cleo always has a smile on her face and is as sweet as a lump of sugar.
SUMTER, SC
foxillinois.com

Springfield considers cutting ties with Sangamon County Animal Control

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Although it was not an agenda item at Tuesday night’s Springfield Committee of the Whole meeting, there was a lengthy discussion about Sangamon County and its animal control unit, which is reportedly having significant issues. City council members said they were inundated with calls and emails...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield officials call for city-run or privatized animal control

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Calls are growing for the city of Springfield to create their own animal control service after local animal welfare groups claimed this week that Sangamon County Animal Control (SCAC) is mistreating some of the animals they take in. "We get a lot of calls from our...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wnns.com

Animal Control Workers Express No Confidence In Shelter Director

Sangamon County Animal Control employees have sent a letter to county board members expressing “no confidence” in the leadership of shelter director Greg Largent. Animal Control has been the target of increasingly vocal complaints about its treatment of animals, especially in the aftermath of the deaths of well over a dozen cats from a respiratory virus after they had been housed at the shelter. The letter signed by animal control officers, kennel workers, and clerical staff says they have raised concerns for years, and accuses Largent of being non-responsive to the problems at the shelter.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Victoria Advocate

Commissioners approve early start for animal control officer

Victoria County Commissioners agreed to allow the county’s animal control department to hire a new officer as quickly as possible during Monday’s meeting. Commissioners added funding for a fourth animal control officer to the 2022 budget, but prior to Monday’s approval the position would not have been filled until January.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Niles Daily Star

PETS OF THE WEEK: Ghost, Goblin and Boo, of Cass County Animal Control

Ghost, Goblin, and Boo are about 7-week-old kittens looking to find their new forever homes. At first these young kittens are timid when it comes to new surroundings, but once comfortable they are ready to cause mischief. Ghost with his long hair enjoys curling up to watch his siblings from a distance before sneaking up on them. Goblin is the adventurous kitten looking to pounce on his siblings or any toy nearby. Boo is a bit shy and gave volunteers quite a fright when they discovered she has a bob tail. The adoption fee is $55 for a Cass County resident or $60 for an out of county resident. For more information, contact Cass County Animal Control at (269) 445-3701.
CASS COUNTY, MI

