CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Can Certain Sunglasses Actually Make You a Better Photographer?

petapixel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn ways much like the chicken and the egg, it is tough to distinguish which came first, my love of photography, or my obsession with optics. As a young kid, I would go to the local sunglasses stores and grab all the promo literature they had and take it home to read, sometimes even putting it in my backpack so I could look at it during lunch recess. Saying I was a sunglass nerd is only wrong in that it is past-tense — I am still a sunglass nerd. I can still remember saving for months of my earnings from mowing people’s yards and delivering the penny saver papers so that I could buy my very first pair of Oakleys (original Mumbos with a sweep lens in smoke). I had extra silk cases for them and would take them apart and clean them almost daily. It is not an exaggeration to say the routines I use to clean my cameras and lenses started with how I cleaned sunglasses when I was 10.

petapixel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

How Revolve’s Lovers and Friends Brand Turns Old Jeans Into New Ones

A popular source of bodycon dresses, Y2K accessories and festival fashion for millennial and Gen Z, online retailer Revolve reveals a more conscious side in its latest collection. The retailer’s denim label, Lovers and Friends, recently launched a 14-piece collection of women’s jeans made with Recover’s circular fiber. Jeans in the collection include a minimum of 15 percent Recover recycled cotton fiber made from post-consumer denim. The collection, retailing for $128-$158, delivers on-trend shapes and washes in sizes 23-32. High-rise slim bootcut jeans, boyfriend fits with orange peel effects, slim straight jeans with a worn-in black wash and psychedelic laser prints are...
APPAREL
SPY

Every ‘Squid Game’ Costume and What You Need to Rock Them

“Squid Game” is just about the hottest series on Netflix right now (and maybe ever, if Deadline’s reporting is true), and everyone is watching it, talking about it, or, it seems — dressing as someone from it for Halloween. The dangerous-and-delicious candy from episode 3 has already reached cult status and even become its viral “Squid Game” Honeycomb Candy Challenge. So, it’s no wonder the Korean limited series has made a demand for last-minute “Squid Game” Halloween costumes reach a fever pitch. Some of the most noticeable looks of the series are matching green numbered tracksuits, red jumpsuits with fencing masks,...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Yes! Timberland Makes Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots and Nordstrom Has the Best Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of our absolute favorite shoe trends for this fall and winter? A lug-sole bootie, without a doubt. It’s one of those perfect trends where comfort and functionality meet style and edge right in the middle to give you the best of all of the above!
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
premierguitar.com

10 Practice Apps That Will Make You a Better Musician

More than ever before, guitarists are on the go. Finding time to sneak in a bit of practice is tougher than ever. Below are a handful of apps that will not only open your musical mind, but make more mundane tasks a bit easier. Cleverly designed by fusion guitarists Tom...
CELL PHONES
Photofocus

How can you be a colorblind photographer?

That comment led to my parents discovering that I was red-green colorblind. Years later, I am now a colorblind night photographer. Some people think that if someone is colorblind, they see only black and white. That is an extremely rare occurrence. I am red-green colorblind, also known as deuteranopia. Approximately...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Glass#Photography#Lens Flare#Camera Lens#Canon A2e
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
KARK 4 News

Best loafers to get this fall

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which loafers are best this fall? Goodbye summer; hello fall. The season of lots of layers, chunky knits, classic denim, and sweater dresses is upon us. Tie your favorite chilly day pieces together with a pair of loafers that emulate your style.  Apart from their effortless […]
APPAREL
androidpolice.com

Fisher-Price made a Chatter Telephone that can actually make real calls

If you’re tired of using the same phone for calls each day and have a particular penchant for nostalgia — or perhaps you’re teaching a kid good phone etiquette in speaking to family or friends — there’s a new-ish device that might fit the bill. For several decades, Fisher-Price’s Chatter Telephone has been reserved for calls with imaginary friends only, but not anymore.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
newyorkfamily.com

Maeve in Capri Debut Collection: Italian Inspired and Brooklyn Made

Maeve in Capri Debut Collection: Italian Inspired and Brooklyn Made. A global pandemic was not in anyone’s business plan, including Danila Davidson, founder of the new Maeve in Capri collection, and mom of four little ones. This amazing mama birthed a stylish and chic hair accessories collection and a pandemic baby in the midst of these crazy times and is a shining star to mothers and business owners.
BROOKLYN, NY
petapixel.com

How This Photographer Creates His Light Painted Halo Long Exposures

Photographer and filmmaker Will Ferguson has shared how he took his passion for long exposure light painting to the next level with the help of a drone and a small LED light. Ferguson, based in the United Kingdom, has held an interest in long exposure photography from a young age. He first started with more traditional shots of cars driving along a motorway at night and has since progressed to technically more advanced photos.
PHOTOGRAPHY
petapixel.com

Photo of Bugs Caught in a Lamp Wins Close-Up Photographer of the Year

The annual “Close-Up Photographer of the Year” contest has announced its 2021 winners, showcasing beautiful close-up, macro, and micro images submitted from photographers worldwide. Founded in 2018 by Tracy and Dan Calder, the competition is an annual photographic contest that aims to encourage photographers to “slow down and make long-lasting...
PHOTOGRAPHY
NEWS10 ABC

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL
WWD

Modest Fashion Boutique Elle B. Zhou Has Big Ambitions

Click here to read the full article. Elle B. Mambetov wants to expand the idea of what modest fashion can be. The Texas-born designer from a self-described “super Christian” family converted to Islam three years ago, and rebranded her Elle B. Zhou fashion label from “Miley Cyrus swinging on the wall” as she called it, to covered-up and colorful with an avant-garde spirit.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection She landed in Los Angeles after a controversial start in London that included imprisonment for fraud, but she maintains...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

Warm & Wonderful, the Maker of Princess Diana’s Infamous Black Sheep Sweater, Is Back

This fall, the return of sweater weather coincides with a remarkable comeback story. Warm & Wonderful, a British knitwear brand that was founded in 1979 and enjoyed ‘80s fame after a young Princess Diana was snapped wearing its now-infamous sheep sweater, has returned with its first-ever e-commerce site and a London pop-up shop opening this Thursday, October 21. It’s the latest chapter in Warm & Wonderful’s unexpected second act, which began last fall when the label collaborated with Rowing Blazers to revive its most iconic design, which sold out several times over. “It’s been absolutely extraordinary and very exciting,” say co-founders...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy