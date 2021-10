The Atlanta Dream named former WNBA player Tanisha Wright as their head coach on Tuesday. Most recently, she was an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces. "It's an honor to be chosen as head coach for the Atlanta Dream, and I'm excited to play a role in building a successful organization centered around the player experience," she said in a release. "I have been part of championship teams and understand what it takes to win in this league. I look forward to bringing my talents to this franchise and helping the Dream achieve success."

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO