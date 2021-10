PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local elected official is being accused of misusing campaign dollars on luxury trips to high-priced resorts. As KDKA political editor Jon Delano outlines, the charges against U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly come from a public interest law center in Washington, D.C. In addition to his own campaign fund, Kelly, a Butler Republican, has a Leadership PAC called Keep America Rolling. There is nothing illegal about that. But how the congressman spent nearly $205,000 from that PAC raises questions, says the Campaign Legal Center. “A member of Congress cannot use funds from their leadership PAC for personal use. And what that means...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO