Fender Releases the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang

Cobain was the lead singer and guitarist and songwriter for Nirvana, the band that ignited rock’s last big explosion – no offense to The Strokes. It was a partnership that made Grohl famous and -no offense to the Foo Fighters- the band that will always loom largest in his biography. Cobain killed himself over 20 years ago, after a battle with heroin addiction, and while Grohl’s career has flourished in the years since, his friend’s death will forever be a part of his own life. Even in his dreams.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO