Japan

Fender Releases the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang

By PRESS RELEASE
premierguitar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced the global launch of the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang® guitar, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Nirvana's influential record "Nevermind." The Signature Jag-Stang® guitar is a reissue of the legendary performer's own custom model, which included a combination of his favorite elements from his Fender® Jaguar® and Mustang® guitars. The Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang® guitar design genesis can be traced back to Cobain's personal journals filled with photo collages and drawings of his idea for a hybrid of the Jaguar® and Mustang® guitar.

